Defense has been Cyclones' calling card

“The challenge for a new coach is trying to get guys to play in a way that they can be the most successful as quickly as possible,” Otzelberger said. “Where he’s done a great job (with) is how they put their team together. (It’s) very similar to his teams at Loyola, where with (Tanner) Groves — Tyler (Groves) and Tanner both, they have skilled bigs they can play through. It allows them to try to pull your bigs away from the basket, so he’s playing to the strengths of his players offensively and he’s put in a defensive system. They do a really good job of keeping the ball out of the paint and not fouling, so he’s created a defensive system, as well, that also plays to their strengths.”