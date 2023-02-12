MINNEAPOLIS — Persistence paid off for Kris Murray and the University of Iowa men's basketball team Sunday afternoon.

Despite a first half in which Iowa's leading scorer missed 11 of 15 shots and the team shot 32.5 percent, Murray and the Hawkeyes stuck with it and was rewarded with a Big Ten road victory.

Murray scored 18 of his game-high 28 points in the second half and hauled in 14 rebounds to help Iowa beat last-place Minnesota 68-56 at Williams Arena.

“I was really proud of him, because he missed (11) shots, which he normally doesn’t do in the first half,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “The ball was spinning out on him. Alley-oops, offensive rebound putbacks, isolation layup at the end of the half — those shots normally go in. So for him to come back and finish it off with 28 and 14 is really impressive to me. Says a lot about him.”

Filip Rebraca added 16 points and eight rebounds for Iowa (16-9, 8-6), which is a game out of second place in the Big Ten with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Hawkeyes, who had their three-game win streak snapped by an 87-73 loss at No. 1 Purdue on Thursday, never trailed against Minnesota.

Tony Perkins hit a jumper to open the scoring, then followed with a three-point play to spark an 18-6 opening run that included six points by Rebraca. The Gophers cut their deficit to two points on three occasions — the last coming when Joshua Ola-Joseph hit a 3-pointer that made it 39-37 with 16:53 — but got no closer.

Murray hit a 3-pointer and then threw down a dunk to cap a 10-1 surge that gave Iowa a 66-52 lead with 2:54 to play.

Rebounding and defense catapulted Iowa throughout as it missed six of its seven 3-point tries in the opening half.

The Hawkeyes grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and scored 15 second-chance points compared to just two and two for the Gophers in those categories.

Murray made 8 of 12 shots in the second half.

“I knew that even though I wasn’t making shots in the first half, I knew that in the second half I’d be able to get looks and that I would convert them, even if they were tough shots,” Murray said. “I knew my capabilities of making those shots.

"Honestly, every single shot I took felt good, especially from the 3-point line, so I knew that eventually they would go in. Just kept being confident in myself.”

Iowa, which turned the ball over only five times, came up with a season-high 11 steals for the second consecutive game.

"We've got some length and we're an aggressive team," McCaffery said. "We didn't shoot it well the first half, so the aggressiveness defensively was big."

Iowa's Connor McCaffery made only one shot, but the senior contributed 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 32-plus minutes.

"He was amazing," coach McCaffery said. "He was locked in on both ends. The steals in that one stretch were critical, in traffic and to come out with the ball. He has a knack for doing that without fouling."

Ola-Joseph led the Gophers with 11 points. Ta’lon Cooper and Jaden Henley each scored 10. Minnesota was playing for the first time since a week-long COVID-19 pause and was without leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia because of injury.

Minnesota (7-16, 1-12) has lost nine of its last 10 games.