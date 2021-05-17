Delp back with Augustana hoops as top assistant

When Tom Jessee was promoted to head coach of the Augustana College men’s basketball team last month, a huge void was left in the program’s coaching ranks.
Jessee said he immediately had one guy in mind to fill his full-time assistant coaching position.
Not sure where those conversations would lead, it ended up being a solid gut instinct.
On Monday, former Viking player and 2009 Augustana graduate Jordan Delp was named to fill the No. 2 position on the Viking staff
“When I was promoted, I reached out to him to see if he would have any interest, not knowing…” said Jessee. “He said, ‘wow, maybe.’ We talked a couple different times. From my perspective, it was an absolute no-brainer.
“The more we talked, the more excited he got about it and we made it happen.”
Delp has stayed active around the game of basketball and making his Delp Pure Sweat Basketball training facilities a huge success in the Quad-Cities. Not only has he worked with youth players of all levels, he has also trained dozens of local professionals from the area including NBA journeyman Chasson Randle.
He has also worked with various Augustana basketball players over the years in an unofficial coaching capacity, so it wasn’t much of a stretch to get him on board.
In fact, it rounds a staff of five with deep ties to the program. Jessee played at Augie before joining the coaching ranks. Delp played at Augie as did part-time assistants Alex Washington and Dylan Sortillo.
Dallas Duwa has been on staff for 12 years and his son, Carter, is one year into his Viking career.
“I’m really excited to keep all three of those guys,” said Jessee of Duwa, Washington and Sortillo who are holdovers from past regimes. “Needless to say, the staff is tremendously connected to the college and the program.”
Jessee is excited with what Delp brings to the staff.
“I know his character and his work ethic – both as a player and since he’s gone on and graduated and done tremendous things here in the community,” said Jessee.
But it is his work at Pure Sweat that has set him apart.
“He’s an unbelievable player-development guy,” said Jessee. “He’s gotten to be really, really good at what he does and from that perspective, I think he is a complete game-changer for us and our program at the Division III level.”
The thought of that was enough for Jessee to pick Delp over one other finalist for the position.
As has been the case with the staff, all coaches are active in the recruiting process and will continue to be, said Jessee. Just how all of the responsibilities pan out is yet to be determined as Delp melds into his first official coaching position.
Delp was a mainstay on Coach Grey Giovanine’s teams from 2004-09, helping Augustana go 103-34 with three CCIW championships and two conference tournament titles. He was a second team All-CCIW selection in 2006-07, when he led a 22-6 league-champion Viking outfit in scoring at 13.1 points per game and shot 44.9% from 3-point range. The two-time team captain was off to a great start in 2007-08, averaging 16.1 points through seven games before being sidelined with a torn Achilles tendon. He returned following year and led Augustana in 3-point field goals while averaging 8.2 points per contest.
Delp’s 116 career 3-pointers are tied for 11th-most in program history. He also ranks 19th in 3-point percentage (.391) and 25th in steals (94). He graduated in 2009 with a degree in business administration, focusing on finance and marketing.
After graduation, Delp went to work as an investment research assistant and investment analyst with QCR Holdings, while simultaneously founding and managing Cut Above Basketball, a skills training business. After five years, he left QCR to focus solely on player development with Cut Above and eventually opened his own Pure Sweat facility.