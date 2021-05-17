Delp back with Augustana hoops as top assistant

In fact, it rounds a staff of five with deep ties to the program. Jessee played at Augie before joining the coaching ranks. Delp played at Augie as did part-time assistants Alex Washington and Dylan Sortillo.

Dallas Duwa has been on staff for 12 years and his son, Carter, is one year into his Viking career.

“I’m really excited to keep all three of those guys,” said Jessee of Duwa, Washington and Sortillo who are holdovers from past regimes. “Needless to say, the staff is tremendously connected to the college and the program.”

Jessee is excited with what Delp brings to the staff.

“I know his character and his work ethic – both as a player and since he’s gone on and graduated and done tremendous things here in the community,” said Jessee.

But it is his work at Pure Sweat that has set him apart.

“He’s an unbelievable player-development guy,” said Jessee. “He’s gotten to be really, really good at what he does and from that perspective, I think he is a complete game-changer for us and our program at the Division III level.”

The thought of that was enough for Jessee to pick Delp over one other finalist for the position.