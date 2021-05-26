Discontinuing guarantee games won't fix the transfer problem

For years, mid-major college basketball programs have been scheduling early-season games with big-time programs for no other reason than to pad their pocketbooks.
It’s common for teams from the SWAC, MEAC and Summit League to hit the road to play Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC opponents in their home arenas even though they’re almost always going to get their derrieres kicked up and down the court.
The reward comes in the form of a six-figure or sometimes even seven-figure payday that often comprises a big chunk of that year’s budget.
But there are rumblings lately that the long-time practice of playing so-called “guarantee games’’ may be declining.
There was this Twitter missive this week from CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein: “Sources: Multiple mid-major programs are opting to not play guarantee games against high-major programs because it gives power conference teams a ‘free live evaluation’ of future players who could move up via the transfer portal.’’
With all due respect to Rothstein, this makes zero sense. It’s hogwash.
Many of the mid-majors desperately need guarantee games to make ends meet. As leagues such as the Big Ten have expanded the number of conference games they play, there has been grumbling that the mid-majors could be hurt because they have fewer chances to play the big boys and reap the big bucks they get from playing them.
Now we’re supposed to believe they’ll stop playing guarantee games because they might lose a few players?
At best, this is bluster. More likely, it’s pure fiction.
There is no real evidence that this is happening much anyway.
Yes, the recent changes in transfer rules make it easier for high quality mid-major players to move up and get their shot in the big time. That is happening.
But it doesn’t look as though they are flocking to schools that have seen them in guarantee games in the past.
There are 29 men’s basketball players transferring into Big Ten programs for next season and 16 are coming from mid-major programs.
But only one of the 16 is transferring to a team he played against in the past. Rhode Island guard Fatts Russell has signed with Maryland. He’s the only one.
And Russell actually had one of his worst games when he played against the Terrapins early in the 2019-20 season. It wasn’t the sort of game where the Maryland coaches walked away saying “We’ve got to get this guy.’’
Actually, 10 of the 16 mid-major transfers are headed for the three Big Ten programs that have new coaches so it’s not as though they had a chance to get a “free live evaluation’’ anyway. Seven of them are transferring to Minnesota.
This river flows both ways, too. There are 24 players transferring from Big Ten schools down to mid-majors, including three to Valparaiso and two each to Fordham and Siena.
A bigger issue may be the fact that we’re seeing more and more players transfer within their conferences, going to schools that perhaps really did get a “free live evaluation’’ from playing against that player multiple times.
There are three of those in the Big Ten this off-season. Penn State’s Jamari Wheeler and Indiana’s Joey Brunk are transferring to Ohio State and Northwestern’s top scorer, Miller Kopp, is now a Hoosier.
It’s regrettable that transferring has become so common. A couple of those Big Ten teams that changed coaches had almost their entire rosters enter the NCAA transfer portal.
It has gotten out of hand. But declining to play those guarantee games isn’t going to do anything to change that.