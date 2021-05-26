Discontinuing guarantee games won't fix the transfer problem

Now we’re supposed to believe they’ll stop playing guarantee games because they might lose a few players?

At best, this is bluster. More likely, it’s pure fiction.

There is no real evidence that this is happening much anyway.

Yes, the recent changes in transfer rules make it easier for high quality mid-major players to move up and get their shot in the big time. That is happening.

But it doesn’t look as though they are flocking to schools that have seen them in guarantee games in the past.

There are 29 men’s basketball players transferring into Big Ten programs for next season and 16 are coming from mid-major programs.

But only one of the 16 is transferring to a team he played against in the past. Rhode Island guard Fatts Russell has signed with Maryland. He’s the only one.

And Russell actually had one of his worst games when he played against the Terrapins early in the 2019-20 season. It wasn’t the sort of game where the Maryland coaches walked away saying “We’ve got to get this guy.’’