Dominant bigs Garza and Dickinson go way back

His overall numbers don’t quite measure up to those of Garza, who leads the country in scoring and became Iowa’s career scoring leader Sunday, but Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said he’s not so sure Dickinson isn’t the best freshman in the entire nation.

“He's one of the best centers in the country, so it's always going to be a challenge for Luka,’’ McCaffery said. “He's good in the low post. He's a good passing big man. He runs well. He's physical. But it's like every game in this league, you're going against somebody like that.’’

McCaffery is quick to point out that this game is more than just Garza vs. Dickinson. It matches two of the best teams in the country, especially at the offensive end of the floor. The Hawkeyes are No. 1 in the nation in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom, while Michigan is No. 7 on offense and No. 11 in defensive efficiency.

McCaffery said the addition of graduate transfers Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown along with Dickinson to returning starters Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner and Eli Brooks has transformed what was going to be a very good team into a great one.