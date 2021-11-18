Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Alabama State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 106-82 victory over Alabama State:
--The Hawkeyes not only broke a school record by making 20 3-point field goals but they achieved a few other milestones. Their 44 3-point attempts also were one more than the previous school record. They had nine different players make a 3, which seems as though it could be some sort of record. And their 63 points in the first half was the second-best halftime point total of the Fran McCaffery era. Interestingly, the highest halftime total came in a previous meeting with Alabama State. Iowa gouged the Hornets for 68 points in the first half in 2018.
--Alabama State stayed with its zone defense pretty much the whole way, even after the Hawkeyes made 11 3-pointers in the first half. As McCaffery pointed out, they had great success with it Tuesday in a game at Iowa State, holding the Cyclones to 1-for-20 shooting from 3-point range. ISU scored only 68 points in the entire game, a total the Hawkeyes reached with 17:47 to go.
--One player who played much, much better Thursday than he did in Tuesday’s win over North Carolina Central was point guard Joe Toussaint, who probably had one of the best games of his three-year career. He finished with 11 points and a career-high 11 assists and was much more active and energetic than the other night. Among his 11 assists was a perfect lob pass to Keegan Murray for a dunk in the middle of the first half.
--It also was a breakout game for freshman Payton Sandfort, who played just less than 21 minutes and scored 21 points. The 6-foot-7 forward looks more and more comfortable with each passing game. He was only 2 for 11 from 3-point range before going 5 for 12 in this game.
--Keegan Murray scored more than a point per minute for the third time in four games as he continued his remarkable run of consistency. He has scored 24, 25, 27 and 26 points in the first four outings and even reached a career high in assists (4) Thursday. His heroics have become so commonplace that he was not even one of the two players invited to the postgame news conference. Sandfort and Jordan Bohannon, who set the Big Ten career 3-point shooting record, did the honors.
--Patrick McCaffery, Iowa’s No. 3 scorer, sat out the game with what was described as a “lower body’’ injury. It sounds as though he just tweaked one of the ankles he sprained during preseason workouts and is likely to return to action Monday against Western Michigan.
--Iowa shot 65.7% from the field and 55.5% from 3-point range in the first half but this might have been the most impressive stat from the first 20 minutes: The Hawkeyes outrebounded a very athletic Alabama State team 22-7 and did not give up a single offensive rebound. The Hornets managed to get seven offensive boards after halftime but still were outrebounded 44-27.