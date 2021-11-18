Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Alabama State

--It also was a breakout game for freshman Payton Sandfort, who played just less than 21 minutes and scored 21 points. The 6-foot-7 forward looks more and more comfortable with each passing game. He was only 2 for 11 from 3-point range before going 5 for 12 in this game.

--Keegan Murray scored more than a point per minute for the third time in four games as he continued his remarkable run of consistency. He has scored 24, 25, 27 and 26 points in the first four outings and even reached a career high in assists (4) Thursday. His heroics have become so commonplace that he was not even one of the two players invited to the postgame news conference. Sandfort and Jordan Bohannon, who set the Big Ten career 3-point shooting record, did the honors.

--Patrick McCaffery, Iowa’s No. 3 scorer, sat out the game with what was described as a “lower body’’ injury. It sounds as though he just tweaked one of the ankles he sprained during preseason workouts and is likely to return to action Monday against Western Michigan.

--Iowa shot 65.7% from the field and 55.5% from 3-point range in the first half but this might have been the most impressive stat from the first 20 minutes: The Hawkeyes outrebounded a very athletic Alabama State team 22-7 and did not give up a single offensive rebound. The Hornets managed to get seven offensive boards after halftime but still were outrebounded 44-27.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.