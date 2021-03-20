Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Grand Canyon

--With Garza, Murray and Connor McCaffery all on the bench with two fouls apiece, Iowa had a very small lineup on the court for the final 3 ½ minutes of the first half. Joe Wieskamp and Patrick McCaffery, who play primarily at the small forward position, were the two big men on the floor along with Perkins, Jordan Bohannon and CJ Fredrick. It actually worked out pretty well as the Hawkeyes finished the half with a 9-4 scoring run.

--Garza had gone 2 for 14 from 3-point range in four previous games in March and it was obvious that Grand Canyon planned not to try too hard to come out and contest the senior center on shots from beyond the arc. Bad idea. He scored six of the Hawkeyes’ first eight points on 3-point shots and ended up four for five from out there.

--Grand Canyon coach Bryce Drew obviously does not subscribe to Fran McCaffery’s philosophy of benching players for the remainder of the first half once they get two fouls. Star center Asbjorn Midtgaard two fouls 30 seconds apart with 14:53 remaining in the first half and Drew put him back in the game within a few minutes. He got his third foul with 7:50 left in the half and still came back to play another minute or two before halftime. He never did foul out. The Antelopes did just fine when Midtgaard went out anyway as 6-7 sophomore Gabe McGlothan gave the Hawkeyes fits as a quicker, undersized post player.