Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Grand Canyon

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 86-74 victory over Grand Canyon:
--Every year you see games officiated a little differently in the NCAA tournament than in the Big Ten with a little less contact and physical play being allowed. There were a few examples of that Saturday with the most obvious one being a double foul that was called when Iowa’s Luka Garza and Grand Canyon’s Alessandro Lever were jostling for position in the low post. The contact that occurred on that play wasn’t any different than what happens in pretty much every minute of every Big Ten game. It appeared as though the Hawkeyes did a decent job of adjusting to the change.
--The Hawkeyes got tremendous contributions from everyone who came off the bench Saturday. Their 26 bench points were the most in a competitive game since a Feb. 4 loss to Ohio State — they had more than that in very lopsided victories over Michigan State and Nebraska — and 20 of those came in the first half. Joe Toussaint and Patrick McCaffery were solid and freshmen Keegan Murray and Tony Perkins had arguably the best games of their brief careers. Murray scored 13 points, one short of his career high, and set career highs in assists (3) and blocked shots (4). Perkins played just less than six minutes but had two points, two rebounds and two assists in a key juncture of the first half when the Hawkeyes had several players in foul trouble.
--With Garza, Murray and Connor McCaffery all on the bench with two fouls apiece, Iowa had a very small lineup on the court for the final 3 ½ minutes of the first half. Joe Wieskamp and Patrick McCaffery, who play primarily at the small forward position, were the two big men on the floor along with Perkins, Jordan Bohannon and CJ Fredrick. It actually worked out pretty well as the Hawkeyes finished the half with a 9-4 scoring run.
--Garza had gone 2 for 14 from 3-point range in four previous games in March and it was obvious that Grand Canyon planned not to try too hard to come out and contest the senior center on shots from beyond the arc. Bad idea. He scored six of the Hawkeyes’ first eight points on 3-point shots and ended up four for five from out there.
--Grand Canyon coach Bryce Drew obviously does not subscribe to Fran McCaffery’s philosophy of benching players for the remainder of the first half once they get two fouls. Star center Asbjorn Midtgaard two fouls 30 seconds apart with 14:53 remaining in the first half and Drew put him back in the game within a few minutes. He got his third foul with 7:50 left in the half and still came back to play another minute or two before halftime. He never did foul out. The Antelopes did just fine when Midtgaard went out anyway as 6-7 sophomore Gabe McGlothan gave the Hawkeyes fits as a quicker, undersized post player.
--Neither Joe Wieskamp or CJ Fredrick appeared to be affected by the lower-leg injuries that both of them battled late in the season. Wieskamp, in particular, looked very good, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists with no turnovers for the second consecutive game. In the three games since he suffered a sprained ankle in the regular-season finale against Wisconsin, he has averaged more than 35 minutes played per game.
--After the Big Ten lost three of its first five games in the tournament, including losses by Ohio State and Purdue to much lower seeded teams, there was considerable sniping from some experts that the league was overrated. When all was said and done, the Big Ten went 6-3 in first-round games with Rutgers and Maryland defeating higher-seeded teams. Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin all won by double-digit margins. The conference that clearly was overrated was the ACC, which has only two teams (Florida State and Syracuse) still alive in the round of 32.
--It was announced later Saturday night that Iowa's second-round game against No. 7 seed Oregon on Monday will start at 11:10 a.m. Central time at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and will be televised by CBS. The folks in Oregon can watch that one over breakfast at 9:10 a.m. Pacific.