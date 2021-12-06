Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Illinois

--Rebounding wasn’t really a problem for Iowa in its season-opening seven-game winning streak. It was only outboarded in one of those games and then only by one rebound, against Western Michigan. But in the first two Big Ten games, it’s been a huge problem. Purdue had a 42-30 advantage over the Hawkeyes on Friday and Illinois flat out crushed them 52-23 in this game. Fran McCaffery correctly described the rebounding effort as “unacceptable.’’ It’s amazing that the Hawkeyes only lost by four points with that sort of differential.

--We’re accustomed to seeing McCaffery occasionally get very angry with his team in the huddle during timeouts but it looked as though assistant coach Kirk Speraw also got very heated a few times Monday. It was clear there was a lot of frustration with the rebounding and getting out on Illinois’ primary 3-point shooters.

--McCaffery will hate this suggestion and likely won’t even consider it, but altering the starting lineup might not be a bad idea right now. Starting guards Joe Toussaint and Jordan Bohannon were terrible Monday (a combined six points and four assists to go with some dubious defense) while backups Ahron Ulis and Tony Perkins were really good. It might help Bohannon get going a little bit. He has failed to make a 3-point field goal in three of the past four games and has only had three 3-point attempts in the past two contests. Teams come out of the pregame huddle intent on getting into his face and denying him the ball. Maybe if he’s coming onto the floor five minutes into the contest, teams might forget about him a little bit and he could find some openings.