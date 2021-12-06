Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Illinois

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 87-83 loss to Illinois:
--Rebounding wasn’t really a problem for Iowa in its season-opening seven-game winning streak. It was only outboarded in one of those games and then only by one rebound, against Western Michigan. But in the first two Big Ten games, it’s been a huge problem. Purdue had a 42-30 advantage over the Hawkeyes on Friday and Illinois flat out crushed them 52-23 in this game. Fran McCaffery correctly described the rebounding effort as “unacceptable.’’ It’s amazing that the Hawkeyes only lost by four points with that sort of differential.
--We’re accustomed to seeing McCaffery occasionally get very angry with his team in the huddle during timeouts but it looked as though assistant coach Kirk Speraw also got very heated a few times Monday. It was clear there was a lot of frustration with the rebounding and getting out on Illinois’ primary 3-point shooters.
--McCaffery will hate this suggestion and likely won’t even consider it, but altering the starting lineup might not be a bad idea right now. Starting guards Joe Toussaint and Jordan Bohannon were terrible Monday (a combined six points and four assists to go with some dubious defense) while backups Ahron Ulis and Tony Perkins were really good. It might help Bohannon get going a little bit. He has failed to make a 3-point field goal in three of the past four games and has only had three 3-point attempts in the past two contests. Teams come out of the pregame huddle intent on getting into his face and denying him the ball. Maybe if he’s coming onto the floor five minutes into the contest, teams might forget about him a little bit and he could find some openings.
--More ammunition for the idea of tweaking the lineup: All five of Iowa’s starters had minus numbers Monday with Bohannon being the worst at minus-15. Meanwhile, the second five all had plus numbers, led by Perkins at plus-11. Non-starters scored 43 of the Hawkeyes’ 83 points, handed out 10 of their 16 assists and did not have a single turnover.
--Turnovers, as always, were not an issue at all for Iowa as it committed only four while forcing the Illini into 18 and scoring 26 points off those turnovers. The fullcourt press was very effective, forcing Illinois into three 10-second violations, including two in a row in the middle of the second half.
--There is something about Monday games that brings out the best in the Hawkeyes in the turnover department. In three Monday night games this season, they have committed only 15 turnovers, an average of five per game.
--Although Kofi Cockburn finished with 17 points and 18 rebounds, Iowa actually did a pretty good job on him. That was especially true in the first half when he only got one shot attempt and five rebounds. He began forcing the issue more and scoring more in the second half, but he didn’t shoot nearly as high a percentage as he normally does — he was 5 for 11 from the field after halftime — and didn’t get a single dunk. Filip Rebraca and the Murray twins did most of the work against him but Connor McCaffery, Josh Ogundele and even Payton Sandfort all were seen defending the Illinois 7-footer at various times.
--Iowa put together a 14-0 scoring run in the first half, marking the 12th time this season the Hawkeyes have reeled off 10 or more points in succession. In this one, substitutes scored all 14 points with Perking getting nine, Kris Murray and Connor McCaffery tossing in only his second 3-pointer in 14 attempts this season.
--Keegan Murray was mostly ineffective in the first half, leading to speculation that he might not be fully recovered from a sprained ankle, but he apparently was just feeling his way. He showed in the second half that he is pretty much 100%, reeling off eight points in less than a minute to get the Hawkeyes back in the game.