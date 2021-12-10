Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Iowa State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 73-53 loss to Iowa State:

--After a couple of off games in a row, senior Jordan Bohannon played reasonably well Thursday, or at least less poorly than almost anyone else on the Iowa team. He made three 3-point field goals after not making any in the previous two games and finished with a team-high 17 points. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was so desperate for answers in the first half that he violated his own policy and put Bohannon back on the floor with two fouls with more than eight minutes remaining in the half.

--It looked as though Bohannon was playing his old position of point guard quite a bit at the end of the first half and in the second half. The two players who have been logging most of the playing time at the point this season — Ahron Ulis and Joe Toussaint — combined to play only 27 minutes.