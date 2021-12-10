Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Iowa State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 73-53 loss to Iowa State:
--After a couple of off games in a row, senior Jordan Bohannon played reasonably well Thursday, or at least less poorly than almost anyone else on the Iowa team. He made three 3-point field goals after not making any in the previous two games and finished with a team-high 17 points. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was so desperate for answers in the first half that he violated his own policy and put Bohannon back on the floor with two fouls with more than eight minutes remaining in the half.
--It looked as though Bohannon was playing his old position of point guard quite a bit at the end of the first half and in the second half. The two players who have been logging most of the playing time at the point this season — Ahron Ulis and Joe Toussaint — combined to play only 27 minutes.
--Someone who didn’t play well at all: NCAA scoring leader Keegan Murray. The 6-foot-9 sophomore missed his first 10 shot attempts before finally making a couple as he finished with nine points and a team-high seven rebounds. It was fairly obvious that his ailing right ankle still is not quite right. (Murray admitted as much.) He didn’t have his normal explosiveness, shooting airballs on his first two shots and coming up short on most of his 17 attempts. He even had three shots blocked by a team that doesn’t have much size and missed a dunk, something none of us could recall him doing before. Murray said he hopes that with nine days between games, he’ll be able to get back to 100% by the time the Hawkeyes take on Utah State on Dec. 18.
--Even though Murray had been leading the country in scoring, Iowa typically is a team on which a lot of different players get involved in the scoring. Not Thursday. Only three Hawkeyes scored in the first 17 minutes and only six of the 11 who played got into the scoring column.
--No one seems to have a good explanation for why the Hawkeyes have been outrebounded 144 to 85 in the past three games. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said there were a lot of long rebounds that hit the floor in which Iowa State simply was quicker getting to the ball. That also was the case when the Hawkeyes were outboarded 52-29 by Illinois on Monday. “They just did a better job getting to the ball than we did,’’ McCaffery said. Not much of an explanation.
--Iowa State is now 9-0 but even after what was an impressive win, it’s hard to get a really good feel for how good the Cyclones are. They have only one really exceptional offensive player: Isaiah Brockington, who we always felt was a highly underrated player during his years at Penn State and who is blossoming now. Other than Brockington, ISU shot 33.3% from the field in this game. Minnesota transfer Gabe Kalscheur was a marginal offensive player with the Golden Gophers and is no better now. He was 0 for 5 from 3-point range. Freshman guard Tyrese Hunter is good but not a superstar. George Conditt is a decent center but not exceptional. Great team defense, which is the Cyclones’ greatest strength, will take them a long way but it remains to be seen whether they’re a realistic Big 12 contender. This game probably told us more about Iowa’s negatives than ISU’s positives.