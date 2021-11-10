Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Longwood

--One of the things we thought we knew about the Hawkeyes already is looking to be untrue. We thought they were going to be a significantly weaker 3-point shooting team than they have been the past few years. Then they went out and made 15 of 33 from behind the arc in their opener. It wasn;t a shock to see Jordan Bohannon go 6 for 8 from long range but it wasn’t just him. Keegan Murray was 4 for 4 and Kris Murray 2 for 4. Joe Toussaint made the only 3 he attempted. Payton Sandfort, who we thought might be the second best 3-point option, was only 2 for 7 but you can tell the freshman has a great stroke. They’re not going to make 15 every night, as Fran McCaffery said, but they’re going to have some good nights from out there.