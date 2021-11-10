Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Longwood

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 106-73 victory over Longwood:
--One of the things we thought we knew about the Hawkeyes already is looking to be untrue. We thought they were going to be a significantly weaker 3-point shooting team than they have been the past few years. Then they went out and made 15 of 33 from behind the arc in their opener. It wasn;t a shock to see Jordan Bohannon go 6 for 8 from long range but it wasn’t just him. Keegan Murray was 4 for 4 and Kris Murray 2 for 4. Joe Toussaint made the only 3 he attempted. Payton Sandfort, who we thought might be the second best 3-point option, was only 2 for 7 but you can tell the freshman has a great stroke. They’re not going to make 15 every night, as Fran McCaffery said, but they’re going to have some good nights from out there.
--Opponents are going to be seeing double with the Murray twins all season. The played a combined 34 minutes Tuesday and accumulated 40 points on 15-for-19 shooting with 14 rebounds and 7 blocked shots. Keegan had 22 in the first half and could have easily gone for 40 if McCaffery had left him out there.
--McCaffery said he thought the ankle injury suffered by his son, Connor, in the second half probably was not serious. However, judging by Connor’s reaction as he laid on the court, it definitely looked very serious. Fortunately, the Hawkeyes’ next five games are against relatively weak mid-major opponents so there is time for him to recover before they start playing really good teams.
--Point guard Joe Toussaint is, as expected, a major force at the front of the Iowa defense and he probably produced the play of the night early in the second half. He stole the ball in the backcourt through sheer persistence, sort of staggered up the right side of the court, then suddenly rose up and whipped the ball to Bohannon on the opposite side of the floor for a wide-open 3. Bohannon drained it to make the score 71-32 with 16:45 to go.
--Other than the injury to Connor McCaffery, almost everything about the season-opening win was positive. We’re a little surprised Fran McCaffery didn’t mention this one in his postgame comments, though: Longwood grabbed 17 offensive rebounds.
--Several of the Hawkeyes’ upcoming opponents had really tough nights in their openers Tuesday. No. 25 Virginia, Iowa’s opponent in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, lost to Navy 66-58. Nebraska lost to Western Illinois. No. 17 Ohio State won by one over Akron. Indiana won by six over Eastern Michigan. Iowa State won its first game under T.J. Oetzelberger by 11 points but it was against arguably the weakest Division I program in the country, Kennesaw State, which is 12-73 over the past three seasons.