Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Michigan State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 88-58 victory over Michigan State:
--Although Michigan State is not nearly as good as it has been in most years, you could make a case for the first half Saturday being Iowa’s best of the season. The Hawkeyes shot 53% from the field, held Michigan State to 31% and had a 46-27 lead on the road in a place where they almost never play well. The game was essentially over at halftime, which doesn’t happen much in the Big Ten these days.
--Michigan State coach Tom Izzo complained vehemently about the officiating after his team was whistled for 28 fouls in an earlier 84-78 loss to Iowa. He complained that any time the Spartans even touched Luka Garza, a foul was called while Garza got away with doing whatever he wanted. You kind of wondered how that might impact this contest since Izzo is as effective at influencing officials as any coach in the country. The only time it looked as though it might have an impact was at the outset of the second half, when Garza was called for two fouls in a span of 1:39. But then the Hawkeyes went on a 14-0 scoring run to balloon their lead to 60-31.
--CJ Fredrick was unable to play for Iowa again, missing his fourth game in the past six because of his mysterious “lower leg injury.’’ Even in the three games in which he has been able to play lately, Fredrick logged only 42 minutes. He hasn’t played a full game since a Jan. 17 win at Northwestern and it’s becoming apparent that the 6-foot-3 guard may not be able to make any sort of major contribution for the remainder of this season.
--Connor McCaffery shot the ball with perhaps more confidence Saturday than at any other time in his college career. He made four of six shots from behind the 3-point arc and also scored a pair of backdoor layups, on very crisp passes from Garza and Jack Nunge. His performance could pay big dividends in future games, especially if Fredrick can’t play much. Most teams have tended to sag off McCaffery and let him have all the 3-point attempts he wants. After this, teams are going to feel more inclined to come out and guard him on the perimeter.
--Anyone who has read our after-thoughts lately knows we’re a big fan of Jack Nunge and obviously nothing happened Saturday to change that. The 6-11 fourth-year sophomore matched his career high with 18 points and set new career standards with 11 rebounds and 6 assists. He didn’t do much wrong and could be emerging as a top candidate for the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year award. He certainly would get Izzo’s vote. In two games against the Spartans, Nunge has 30 points and 19 rebounds.
--Iowa already led the country in assist-to-turnover ratio and it padded that number considerably with 24 assists and only five turnovers. What was striking in this game is that a large number of the assists came from players who typically don’t put up big numbers in that area. In addition to Nunge’s six, Garza and Joe Wieskamp each had three. Kris Murray even got the first assist of his college career late in the game.
--Speaking of Wieskamp, he continued to play with tons of confidence, scoring 16 or more points for the eighth time in the past nine games. He was 5 for 7 from 3-point range for the second straight game and scored 21. In four previous games against Michigan State, Wieskamp had scored a total of 22 points, making 7 of 26 shots, only 2 of 15 from 3-point range.
--An encouraging sign was that Iowa played a great deal of man-to-man defense Saturday, something it hasn’t often been able to do against highly athletic teams. The zone generally has been more effective but it’s always more difficult to rebound out of a zone. The use of the man-to-man helped the Hawkeyes outrebound the Spartans 46-37.