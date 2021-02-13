Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Michigan State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 88-58 victory over Michigan State:

--Although Michigan State is not nearly as good as it has been in most years, you could make a case for the first half Saturday being Iowa’s best of the season. The Hawkeyes shot 53% from the field, held Michigan State to 31% and had a 46-27 lead on the road in a place where they almost never play well. The game was essentially over at halftime, which doesn’t happen much in the Big Ten these days.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

--Michigan State coach Tom Izzo complained vehemently about the officiating after his team was whistled for 28 fouls in an earlier 84-78 loss to Iowa. He complained that any time the Spartans even touched Luka Garza, a foul was called while Garza got away with doing whatever he wanted. You kind of wondered how that might impact this contest since Izzo is as effective at influencing officials as any coach in the country. The only time it looked as though it might have an impact was at the outset of the second half, when Garza was called for two fouls in a span of 1:39. But then the Hawkeyes went on a 14-0 scoring run to balloon their lead to 60-31.