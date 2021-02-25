Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Michigan

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 79-56 loss to Michigan:
--Luka Garza always is prone to beating himself up in postgame interviews following defeats, often more than is warranted, but he really did have a frustrating night Thursday. He probably missed at least eight short-range shots that he normally makes in his sleep. He still scored 16 points but was 6 for 19 from the field. ESPN’s broadcast team gave much of the credit to Michigan’s 7-foot-1 freshman, Hunter Dickinson, who did do a solid job. But Garza missed as many shots with Dickinson on the bench as he did with him in the game. Dick Vitale said Garza never has had to shoot over anyone that tall, which is ludicrous. He has played against Liam Robbins, Kofi Cockburn and Myles Johnson this season and last season scored 77 points in two games against another Michigan 7-footer, John Teske. As Garza said, “For some reason there was just a lid on the rim for me tonight.’’
--Michigan didn’t double-team Garza quite as much as most teams but put tremendous pressure on Iowa’s perimeter people, which not only reduced their 3-point opportunities but made it difficult to feed the post. It did open up driving lanes and the Hawkeyes took advantage of that enough to stay with the Wolverines for about 25 minutes. The result, however, was that a team that is among the national leaders in assists had only four assists in the game. Jordan Bohannon, who needed three assists to become Iowa’s career leader, didn’t record one, ending a streak of 31 consecutive games with at least one assist.
--As is often the case after losses, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery wasn’t in a very good mood as he chatted with the media following the game. Asked for his analysis of what Michigan did defensively, he snarled “That question’s been asked and answered.’’ It hadn’t really been asked and it certainly hadn’t been answered.
--One player who did play very well for the Hawkeyes was sophomore guard CJ Fredrick, who again looked as though he has recovered from his recent lower-leg issues. Fredrick made four of five shots from the field, accounted for half of the team’s assists and, as always, did not have a turnover. To Michigan’s credit, it didn’t give him any open looks from the 3-point line. He made the only 3 he attempted.
--A key stat that helped Michigan build its 32-29 halftime lead was a 19-13 advantage on the boards and 9-0 edge in second-chance points. The Wolverines only had two second-chance points after halftime but it’s hard to get offensive rebounds when you’re not missing many shots.
--Injuries are a fact of life at this point in the season. Illinois played Thursday without star guard Ayo Dosunmu, who suffered a fractured bone in his face against Michigan State, and Ohio State did not have rugged forward Kyle Young, who has a concussion. But the Hawkeyes suffered two potentially damaging injuries Thursday when Jack Nunge injured his right leg and Connor McCaffery appeared to sprain an ankle. If both players miss Sunday’s game at Ohio State, the Hawkeyes could be severely limited depth-wise, especially in the frontcourt. Keegan Murray would move into the starting lineup, leaving the top bench roles to Patrick McCaffery, who is not playing especially well right now, and Joe Toussaint, who seemingly may have fallen out of Fran McCaffery’s circle of trust. Toussaint played only seven minutes Thursday, finishing with one point, one turnover and three fouls.
--If Nunge’s injury is to his surgically repaired right knee, it’s going to be a heart-breaking development. The kid has worked incredibly hard to get back on the court and made tremendous improvements in his game. He has been playing well enough to possibly put himself into contention for the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year award. If it’s a minor injury and Nunge only misses Sunday’s game at Ohio State, it won’t be so bad. The Buckeyes don’t have anything resembling a 7-footer and employ smaller post players so Nunge may not play as large a role in that matchup anyway.