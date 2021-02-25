Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Michigan

--Luka Garza always is prone to beating himself up in postgame interviews following defeats, often more than is warranted, but he really did have a frustrating night Thursday. He probably missed at least eight short-range shots that he normally makes in his sleep. He still scored 16 points but was 6 for 19 from the field. ESPN’s broadcast team gave much of the credit to Michigan’s 7-foot-1 freshman, Hunter Dickinson, who did do a solid job. But Garza missed as many shots with Dickinson on the bench as he did with him in the game. Dick Vitale said Garza never has had to shoot over anyone that tall, which is ludicrous. He has played against Liam Robbins, Kofi Cockburn and Myles Johnson this season and last season scored 77 points in two games against another Michigan 7-footer, John Teske. As Garza said, “For some reason there was just a lid on the rim for me tonight.’’