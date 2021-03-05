Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Nebraska

--It was hard to tell how serious the injury was that CJ Fredrick sustained with about 5 ½ minutes to go in the first half. He collided with Eduardo Andre under the basket and appeared to possibly twist his ankle as he went to the floor. He laid on the court in pain, grabbing at his right ankle, then walked very slowly to the locker room. There is no way of knowing if it is related to the injury that has caused Fredrick to miss so much playing time season because we’ve never been told exactly what that injury was.

--Keegan Murray has been seeing extensive action all season but Iowa’s other true freshmen got loads of playing time in a mop-up situation and all of them did something impressive. Josh Ogundele scored the Hawkeyes’ last four points on a tip-in and a resounding dunk and Kris Murray also had a dunk after spearing an offensive rebound. Ahron Ulis (4) and Tony Perkins (3) each reached career highs in assists. Ulis made the pass to Ogundele for the dunk while lying flat on his back.

--Iowa’s defense was very solid again. It did as good a job of forcing turnovers as it has all season as nine different players combined to match season high with 12 steals. That resulted in 25 points off turnovers to just 5 for Nebraska. The Hawkeyes also a 19-0 advantage in fast break points.