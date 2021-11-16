Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-North Carolina Central

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 86-69 victory over North Carolina Central:

--This was by far the best game that roommates Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis have played at Iowa. It’s not even close. While it was a bit disheartening to see Iowa struggle against a team rated among the 30 or 40 worst teams in the country, it was gratifying to see two youngsters who haven’t done much in their careers come up big when called upon. Both Perkins and Ulis played most of the last 10 minutes and they had by far the highest plus-minus numbers on the team. Perkins was a plus-27, Ulis a plus-25. Both reached career highs in minutes played and points, and were especially good defensively.

--Junior Joe Toussaint started the game at point guard and undoubtedly will start again Thursday against Alabama State, but if he’s not looking over his shoulder, he should be. The Hawkeyes played much steadier, error-free basketball game with Ulis at the point. While Ulis was plus-25, Toussaint was minus-8 in a game his team won by 17 points.