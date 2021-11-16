Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-North Carolina Central

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 86-69 victory over North Carolina Central:
--This was by far the best game that roommates Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis have played at Iowa. It’s not even close. While it was a bit disheartening to see Iowa struggle against a team rated among the 30 or 40 worst teams in the country, it was gratifying to see two youngsters who haven’t done much in their careers come up big when called upon. Both Perkins and Ulis played most of the last 10 minutes and they had by far the highest plus-minus numbers on the team. Perkins was a plus-27, Ulis a plus-25. Both reached career highs in minutes played and points, and were especially good defensively.
--Junior Joe Toussaint started the game at point guard and undoubtedly will start again Thursday against Alabama State, but if he’s not looking over his shoulder, he should be. The Hawkeyes played much steadier, error-free basketball game with Ulis at the point. While Ulis was plus-25, Toussaint was minus-8 in a game his team won by 17 points.
--It’s hard to know what to say about Keegan Murray other than "Wow.'' He upped his career high in scoring for the third straight game, tossing in 27 points, and added 21 rebounds and four blocked shots. It’s the first time in 15 years an Iowa player has had 20 or more rebounds in a game and only the 24th time ever. Murray is now averaging 25.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game, all totals that likely would lead the Big Ten if he could somehow keep this pace over the entire season. That obviously won’t happen but he already has stamped himself as one of the coming stars in the entire country and already is being mentioned as a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA draft.
--Many of us suspected that 3-point shooting was going to be an occasional problem for this Iowa team and it was again Tuesday. The Hawkeyes were 5 for 23 from behind the arc with Jordan Bohannon going 1 for 9. However, Perkins, who didn’t make a 3 last season until the final game, was 2 for 2 and Ulis, who was 0 for 3 from long range last season, was 1 for 1.
--Dribble penetration, something that has plagued Iowa at the defensive end in recent seasons, was a major issue again Tuesday. North Carolina Central scored 44 points in the paint, 30 in the first half, and much of its came because the Hawkeyes struggled to stay in front of Marque Maultsby, Randy Miller Jr. and Eric Boone when they took the ball to the hoop.
--Kris Murray did not play because of what was described as a “non-COVID-related illness’’ but Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he would be “shocked’’ if Keegan’s twin didn’t play Thursday against Alabama State. It became obvious how much he is needed as a backup post player when Filip Rebraca picked up two fouls in the first four minutes Tuesday. Josh Ogundele then came in and committed two fouls in less than a minute. McCaffery never even tried 6-foot-11 freshman Riley Mulvey, opting instead to play his 6-5 son, Connor, at center for much of the first half.