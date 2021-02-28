Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Ohio State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 73-57 victory over Ohio State:

--The first half almost certainly was one of the best of the season for Iowa, especially at the defensive end of the court. The Hawkeyes limited a team ranked third in the country in offensive efficiency to 38.7% shooting. They weren’t bad offensively either, shooting 51.6% and committing only two turnovers while taking a 42-28 halftime lead. The shooting percentage actually could have been even higher as they were only 5 for 14 from 3-point range and each of the two McCaffery brothers missed wide open layups.

--It has been awhile since Joe Toussaint played as well as he did Sunday. The sophomore guard contributed three points and a season-high seven assists in 13 ½ minutes and turned in a few defensive gems. With 8 minutes, 15 seconds remaining, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell appeared to have a wide-open dunk but Toussaint managed to get a hand on the ball as Liddell went up, deflecting it off his leg and out of bounds, giving Iowa the ball. Toussaint’s last good game was Feb. 2, when he had 10 points and six assists against Michigan State. He also had strong performances earlier in the season against Iowa State (seven assists), Gonzaga (14 points) and Maryland (six steals).