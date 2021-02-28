Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Ohio State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 73-57 victory over Ohio State:
--The first half almost certainly was one of the best of the season for Iowa, especially at the defensive end of the court. The Hawkeyes limited a team ranked third in the country in offensive efficiency to 38.7% shooting. They weren’t bad offensively either, shooting 51.6% and committing only two turnovers while taking a 42-28 halftime lead. The shooting percentage actually could have been even higher as they were only 5 for 14 from 3-point range and each of the two McCaffery brothers missed wide open layups.
--It has been awhile since Joe Toussaint played as well as he did Sunday. The sophomore guard contributed three points and a season-high seven assists in 13 ½ minutes and turned in a few defensive gems. With 8 minutes, 15 seconds remaining, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell appeared to have a wide-open dunk but Toussaint managed to get a hand on the ball as Liddell went up, deflecting it off his leg and out of bounds, giving Iowa the ball. Toussaint’s last good game was Feb. 2, when he had 10 points and six assists against Michigan State. He also had strong performances earlier in the season against Iowa State (seven assists), Gonzaga (14 points) and Maryland (six steals).
--The Hawkeyes probably did as good a job on Liddell, Ohio State’s top All-Big Ten candidate, as anyone has lately. The 6-foot-7 forward scored 15 points but had only two points and only one shot attempt in the second half. He also collected only three rebounds. Most of the second-half work against him was done by freshman Keegan Murray, who continues to look like a future Big Ten defensive player of the year.
--Some of us were on the fence as to whether or not Liddell deserved to be first team All-Big Ten but this game and the fact that Ohio State could now drop as low as fifth in the final Big Ten standings may bump him down to the second team. He would almost certainly be a first-teamer in most seasons but it’s now likely to be Iowa’s Luka Garza, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Minnesota’s Marcus Carr and one of the Michigan trio of Franz Wagner, Hunter Dickinson and Isaiah Livers. Liddell, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp, Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice, Purdue’s Trevion Williams, Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr., Michigan State’s Aaron Henry and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. should fill out the second and third teams.
--This will tell you how good Iowa’s defense was Sunday: Ohio State set season lows for points in a first half (28) and a game (57). The previous low in a game was 60, in losses to Purdue and Minnesota.
--With sophomore forward-center Jack Nunge out for the year with a knee injury, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery shortened his rotation Sunday and used only eight players, all of whom logged 13 or more minutes of action. There was some thought that Kris Murray, Keegan’s twin brother, or even 280-pound Josh Ogundele might see a few minutes of meaningful action in order to give the Hawkeyes some additional depth in the frontcourt. Don’t be surprised if you see that Thursday against Nebraska.
--One of the few negatives from Sunday’s game was that CJ Fredrick’s remarkable turnover streak came to an end. Fredrick lost possession of the ball with 1:41 to go for his first turnover since Dec. 19 and his first in Big Ten play. He had 366 minutes, 48 seconds of playing time — slightly more than six hours — between turnovers. His ratio of 48 assists to five turnovers for the season is still pretty amazing.
--Connor McCaffery injured his ankle early in the second half against Michigan on Thursday and was unable to return to action in that game but he was back out there in the starting lineup Sunday. He didn’t show any sort of limp but didn’t seem to be quite as active as he normally is, collecting two points, one rebound and two assists in 23 minutes of playing time.