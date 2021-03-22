Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Oregon

--It remains to be seen whether or not Toussaint steps back into the starting lineup for Iowa next season. He started 20 games as a freshman, then reverted to a reserve role this season when Bohannon returned to regular duty. Chances are, Murray and Jack Nunge will step into the lineup to replace Luka Garza and Bohannon next season but if Joe Wieskamp opts to turn pro, Toussaint could also become a starter again. His ballhandling, defensive skills and energy are exceptional. He just needs to reduce his turnovers.

--It’s hard to know what more to say about Garza that hasn’t already been said. The guy is a scoring machine, a special player that we’re not likely to see again any time soon, if ever. He finished up with a 36-point explosion Monday, making 14 of the 20 shots he attempted. It was the 100th double figures game of his career — 20 as a freshman, 20 as a sophomore, 30 as a junior, 30 as a senior — and his 59th 20-point effort. You could see how much he wanted to win this game and you could see how crushed he was when it didn’t happen. When he left the game with 35.8 seconds left, he got a standing ovation and it wasn’t just from the folks wearing black and gold. The Oregon fans were on their feet, too.

--Very, very few college basketball players get to end their careers with a victory. About the most you can hope for is to finish up with a great individual performance, as Garza did. Iowa’s other senior, Jordan Bohannon, didn’t get to do that. He played only 19 minutes — McCaffery benched him after he was called for an obvious flagrant foul — and did not score while recording only three assists. However, Bohannon’s numbers for five years at Iowa are almost as impressive as those of Garza: 143 games, 364 3-point field goals in 909 3-point attempts, 639 assists and a free throw percentage of 88.7. All of those are school records. He also finished ninth in career points with 1,638.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.