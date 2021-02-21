Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Penn State

--Iowa had a couple of foul calls go against it late in the first half, prompting McCaffery to pick up a technical foul, and to be honest, at least two of them were really rotten calls. Patrick McCaffery was called for a foul on a play where he turned sideways to get out of the way of Tsimbila and did not appear to make any contact. In the final minute of the half, Penn State center John Harrar appeared to grab CJ Fredrick and push into him in the lane with Fredrick being whistled for the foul. That was the play that pushed Fran into the T.

--Penn State used three different players in the post and Garza managed to get all of them in a certain amount of foul trouble. Harrar and Tsimbila finished the game with four fouls apiece and Buttrick had three. Garza committed only one foul himself while drawing 12 of them.

--By far the most encouraging aspect of the game was the way Fredrick performed. He had missed four of the last seven games because of a lower leg injury and scored only seven points in the last four games in which he played. On Sunday, he made four of seven 3-point attempts and scored 18 points. He looked healthier than he has in weeks on Thursday at Wisconsin and looked even better Sunday.

--Iowa’s defense in the final 12 minutes may have been some of its best work of the season at that end of the court. Penn State made just 2 of 21 shots in that span, including 12 straight misses in one stretch. Of the 21 shots, only four came from in the lane and 11 of them were 3-pointers.

