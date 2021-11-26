Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Portland State

--Bohannon was held without a 3-point field goal for the first time this season although he only attempted three shots from behind the arc this time. Portland State’s defense was geared to keep him from getting open shots from the perimeter. It’s only the 18th time in 149 career games that Bohannon has failed to make a 3.

--Iowa’s defense clearly was geared to keep Portland State’s James Jean-Marie from getting open shots around the basket. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound power forward, who is attending his fifth college in five years, had a double-double in each of the Vikings’ first four games but he was double- and tripled-team any time he touched the ball in the low post. He ended up getting 15 rebounds, 11 at the offensive end, but did not score a point until six minutes remained. By then, Iowa had a 27-point lead.

--Kris Murray, Keegan’s twin, scored in double figures for the fourth time in five games, finishing with 13 points. He clearly is blossoming and becoming more assertive and creative as an offensive player. At one point in the second half, he found himself trapped between two defenders in the lane so he flipped the ball back over his head toward the hoop. It went in.

--It’s way, way, way, way too early to think about the NCAA tournament but Iowa seems to be growing as a legitimate contender for a berth in the Big Dance despite being picked to finish in the lower half of the Big Ten by most experts. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi already is putting together projected brackets and he has Iowa seeded 10th in the Midwest Regional and playing Marquette in the opening round at Fort Worth.

