Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Portland State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 85-51 victory over Portland State:
--The first half of this game was extremely sloppy and bizarre in that only two players — one on each team — was able to put the ball in the basketball with any degree of accuracy. Keegan Murray made 9 of 13 shots from the field and scored 21 of Iowa’s 31 points, including 14 of the first 16. The remainder of the Hawkeyes were 3 for 21. Meanwhile, Portland State guard Marlon Ruffin was 6 for 10 and scored his team’s last 13 points of the half while his teammates combined to go 2 for 18. There were 25 turnovers in the half. The visiting Vikings were 2 for 15 with 12 turnovers in the first 12 minutes and only trailed by seven because the Hawkeyes weren’t much better.
--Murray’s 21 points in the first half give him 109 first-half points in the first six games of the season, an 18.2 average. That average would be good enough to rank 79th in the nation for a full game. As it is, Murray’s full-game average of 25.7 is the best in the country.
--An unsung hero of Friday’s win was Connor McCaffery, who handed out six of his game-high total of seven assists in the stretch of the second half when the Hawkeyes put the game away. He was one of at least five different players to play point guard for Iowa in the game, along with Joe Toussaint, Ahron Ulis, Jordan Bohannon and Austin Ash.
--Bohannon was held without a 3-point field goal for the first time this season although he only attempted three shots from behind the arc this time. Portland State’s defense was geared to keep him from getting open shots from the perimeter. It’s only the 18th time in 149 career games that Bohannon has failed to make a 3.
--Iowa’s defense clearly was geared to keep Portland State’s James Jean-Marie from getting open shots around the basket. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound power forward, who is attending his fifth college in five years, had a double-double in each of the Vikings’ first four games but he was double- and tripled-team any time he touched the ball in the low post. He ended up getting 15 rebounds, 11 at the offensive end, but did not score a point until six minutes remained. By then, Iowa had a 27-point lead.
--Kris Murray, Keegan’s twin, scored in double figures for the fourth time in five games, finishing with 13 points. He clearly is blossoming and becoming more assertive and creative as an offensive player. At one point in the second half, he found himself trapped between two defenders in the lane so he flipped the ball back over his head toward the hoop. It went in.
--It’s way, way, way, way too early to think about the NCAA tournament but Iowa seems to be growing as a legitimate contender for a berth in the Big Dance despite being picked to finish in the lower half of the Big Ten by most experts. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi already is putting together projected brackets and he has Iowa seeded 10th in the Midwest Regional and playing Marquette in the opening round at Fort Worth.