Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Purdue

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 77-70 loss to Purdue:

--If ever there was cause for a team to be encouraged by a losing outcome, this was it. Iowa went into a very hostile environment against perhaps the best team in the country with its best player sidelined by an injury. It had all the makings of an outcome similar to the Hawkeyes’ last visit to West Lafayette: A 104-68 loss on Feb. 5, 2020. It wasn’t that way at all. They trailed by as much as 19 points in the second half but were only down by 2 (70-68) with three minutes remaining. They couldn’t quite finish the job but you couldn’t help but come away impressed with their resilience and guts.

--It would seem the Hawkeyes just took some time to settle in and adjust to playing without leading scorer Keegan Murray. They shot 26.7% from the field in the first half, then pretty much double that number by shooting 53.1% in the second half. Other than Tony Perkins, no one looked that good for Iowa in the first 20 minutes.

--Perkins, who has now scored in double figures in four of the past six games, clearly was inspired by playing his first college game with fans in his home state. He said he knows many of the Purdue players who are from the state and was determined to show them what he can do.