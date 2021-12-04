Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Purdue

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 77-70 loss to Purdue:
--If ever there was cause for a team to be encouraged by a losing outcome, this was it. Iowa went into a very hostile environment against perhaps the best team in the country with its best player sidelined by an injury. It had all the makings of an outcome similar to the Hawkeyes’ last visit to West Lafayette: A 104-68 loss on Feb. 5, 2020. It wasn’t that way at all. They trailed by as much as 19 points in the second half but were only down by 2 (70-68) with three minutes remaining. They couldn’t quite finish the job but you couldn’t help but come away impressed with their resilience and guts.
--It would seem the Hawkeyes just took some time to settle in and adjust to playing without leading scorer Keegan Murray. They shot 26.7% from the field in the first half, then pretty much double that number by shooting 53.1% in the second half. Other than Tony Perkins, no one looked that good for Iowa in the first 20 minutes.
--Perkins, who has now scored in double figures in four of the past six games, clearly was inspired by playing his first college game with fans in his home state. He said he knows many of the Purdue players who are from the state and was determined to show them what he can do.
--Iowa’s pressure defense was very effective, especially in the latter stages of the game. That was interesting in that the Hawkeyes had almost all sophomores on the floor during that stretch playing against one of the most veteran teams in the country on its home floor. And yet, the Boilermakers clearly looked rattled as Perkins, Patrick McCaffery, Ahron Ulis, Kris Murray, Joe Toussaint and Josh Ogundele forced them into bunches of mistakes.
--The Hawkeyes committed a season-high 29 fouls, 16 in the first half, and Purdue’s players remarked at home physical they were. Boilermakers coach Matt Painter, in fact, said Iowa player harder and was tougher than his team.
--With Keegan Murray out and both Filip Rebraca and Kris Murray in foul trouble, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery had to dig deep into his bench to find big men. Freshman Riley Mulvey played a few minutes and was OK, and Ogundele was surprisingly good, wrestling with battle-tested senior Trevion Williams on fairly even terms. Ogundele played a career-high 16 minutes and contributed seven points and five rebounds.
--Iowa’s defense wasn’t just good in applying fullcourt pressure. The halfcourt defense was pretty effective, too. Purdue, which led the nation in field goal percentage coming in, shot just 42% from the field and committed 17 turnovers. The Hawkeyes really handled 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, holding him to sic points and seven rebounds. Edey had almost as many turnovers (3) as shot attempts (4) and appeared flustered several times.
--Iowa put together an 11-0 scoring run late in the game to chop down the Purdue lead. It is the Hawkeyes’ 11th string of 10 or more points in a row.
--Senior guard Jordan Bohannon did not make a 3-point field goal for the second time in three games, finishing with four points, and he was the subject of an unusual officiating call in the first half. Bohannon recoiled as though he had been hit by an elbow from Purdue’s Isaiah Thompson and the officials called the foul on Thompson. After checking the video to see if it might be a flagrant foul, they saw that Thompson never even made contact with Bohannon, who held his hand to his mouth in a pretty good acting job. They reversed the call, giving Bohannon a foul for being in Thompson’s space.