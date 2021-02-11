Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Rutgers

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 79-66 victory over Rutgers:

--CJ Fredrick returned to the Iowa lineup and although he didn’t do anything great statistically, it seemed to have a stabilizing effect on the Hawkeyes. There was a scary moment early in the game when Fredrick seemed to limp off and go to the locker room but he said afterward that it was simply a tape issue. He said the tape was rubbing on the bottom of his foot and he needed to have it retaped. His most noticeable contributions came in the second half when he three times created easy shot opportunities inside for Luka Garza, including back-to-back trips down the floor after Rutgers had sliced Iowa’s lead to 54-48.

--Connor McCaffery also limped off the court early in the game and ended up playing only 13 minutes although he later came back in and played later in the contest. He didn’t seem to be affected.

--Garza was only 2 for 10 from the field in the first half but was 6 for 10 in the second half and finished with 22 points. The past few games he has missed some close-in shots that he normally makes and he has scored 30-plus points just once in the past 11 games after doing it in five of the first nine. It seems as though he could be on the verge of another one of those monster performances.