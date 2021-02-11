Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Rutgers

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 79-66 victory over Rutgers:
--CJ Fredrick returned to the Iowa lineup and although he didn’t do anything great statistically, it seemed to have a stabilizing effect on the Hawkeyes. There was a scary moment early in the game when Fredrick seemed to limp off and go to the locker room but he said afterward that it was simply a tape issue. He said the tape was rubbing on the bottom of his foot and he needed to have it retaped. His most noticeable contributions came in the second half when he three times created easy shot opportunities inside for Luka Garza, including back-to-back trips down the floor after Rutgers had sliced Iowa’s lead to 54-48.
--Connor McCaffery also limped off the court early in the game and ended up playing only 13 minutes although he later came back in and played later in the contest. He didn’t seem to be affected.
--Garza was only 2 for 10 from the field in the first half but was 6 for 10 in the second half and finished with 22 points. The past few games he has missed some close-in shots that he normally makes and he has scored 30-plus points just once in the past 11 games after doing it in five of the first nine. It seems as though he could be on the verge of another one of those monster performances.
--It looked as though Garza might be set up for one of those big performances early when Rutgers’ Myles Johnson, one of the best post defenders in the Big Ten, was whistled for two fouls in the first minute and 9 seconds. His backup, Clifford Omoruyi, also collected two fouls in the first 6 ½ minutes and Johnson came back in and got his third foul before halftime. Despite all that, Garza did not score in the first 12 minutes. It had a major negative impact on Johnson, who has been playing extremely well lately. He finished with 2 points and 1 rebound in 12 minutes.
--Joe Wieskamp finished with a season-high 26 points and 10 rebounds and probably is in the best offensive groove of his career. He has scored 16 of more points in seven of the last eight games and is 26 for 44 from 3-point range in that stretch.
--Rutgers stepped up the intensity and played very physical defense to try to get back in the game in the second half. There was one sequence where Iowa was trying to get the ball inbounds and Caleb McConnell, Melvin Mathis and others were jostling and pushing Hawkeyes before the ball even was put in play. The Scarlet Knights ended up getting called for three fouls in a span of nine seconds.
--Jordan Bohannon moved into a tie for second on the Big Ten’s career 3-point field goal list with one of the least consequential 3s of his career. With both teams having mostly deep reserves on the court, he banked in a 25-footer with about 15 seconds remaining in the game. Bohannon now has 336 3s, tied with former Penn State player Shep Garner, but he is a longshot to catch Jon Diebler for the top spot. Diebler connected from behind the arc 374 times in his Ohio State career. Bohannon is averaging about 2½ 3s per game this season (52 in 20 games games) so he needs to really pick up the pace or have the Hawkeyes make a very long tournament run for him to have any chance.
--Garza now has 2,065 career points, leaving him 51 short of Roy Marble’s Iowa career record. He could have a shot at setting the record next week at Wisconsin but he’s more likely to do it in a Feb. 21 home game with Penn State.