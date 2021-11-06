Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Slippery Rock

After-thoughts form Iowa’s 99-47 victory of Slippery Rock:

--It’s hard to draw too many conclusions from a game against a Division II opponent that had its entire 2020-21 season wiped out by COVID-19, but there is no question the Iowa defense looked vastly improved Friday. The Hawkeyes used much more fullcourt pressure than at any time in recent seasons and it completely disrupted Slippery Rock. The Rock shot just 21.5% from the field, had only four assists to go with 19 turnovers and was especially inept in the middle section of the game. It missed its last 10 shots of the first half and 12 of its first 13 in the second half.

--Iowa’s three new scholarship players all had their moments but freshman Payton Sandfort was especially good in the second after shaking off some first-half jitters. He scored 10 of his 12 points in a span of a little more than two minutes early in the second half. North Dakota transfer Filip Rebraca didn’t have as big a game statistically — six points, six rebounds — but he is clearly a Big Ten caliber player. Freshman center Riley Mulvey didn’t get into the game until the second half but finished with four points and three rebounds.