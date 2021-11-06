Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Slippery Rock

After-thoughts form Iowa’s 99-47 victory of Slippery Rock:
--It’s hard to draw too many conclusions from a game against a Division II opponent that had its entire 2020-21 season wiped out by COVID-19, but there is no question the Iowa defense looked vastly improved Friday. The Hawkeyes used much more fullcourt pressure than at any time in recent seasons and it completely disrupted Slippery Rock. The Rock shot just 21.5% from the field, had only four assists to go with 19 turnovers and was especially inept in the middle section of the game. It missed its last 10 shots of the first half and 12 of its first 13 in the second half.
--Iowa’s three new scholarship players all had their moments but freshman Payton Sandfort was especially good in the second after shaking off some first-half jitters. He scored 10 of his 12 points in a span of a little more than two minutes early in the second half. North Dakota transfer Filip Rebraca didn’t have as big a game statistically — six points, six rebounds — but he is clearly a Big Ten caliber player. Freshman center Riley Mulvey didn’t get into the game until the second half but finished with four points and three rebounds.
--Someone who looked really, really good: Patrick McCaffery. The word was he was still recovering from a six-week problem with ankle sprains but he looked extremely quick and active, especially taking the ball to the hole. He made 7 of 9 shots from the field and led the Hawkeyes with 18 points and eight rebounds. In 21 minutes of action, he was an astonishing plus-43 and he probably had the single biggest highlight of the game, stealing the ball and going the length of the floor for a resounding dunk with 12:43 to go.
--Ex-Hawkeye Chris Kingsbury was known in the 1990s for never being hesitant to launch long 3-point field goals and his son, Carter, was only in the game for a few seconds before putting one up from behind the arc. The 6-foot-4 freshman walk-on ended up shooting a pair of 3s but he and Connor McCaffery were the only two of the 15 Hawkeyes who played that failed to score.
--Iowa had four double-digit scoring runs in the game. It scored 12 straight early in the game while building an 18-2 lead, then reeled off the last 10 points of the first half, the first 14 of the second half and after giving up a basket, it took off on another 16-0 spree.