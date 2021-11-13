Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-UMKC

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 89-57 victory over UMKC:
--Although we all suspected Keegan Murray was going to be the best player on the Iowa basketball team this season, some of us wondered if he had what it took to step up and be really a big-time scorer. Those doubts have disappeared. Murray is showing signs of possibly being a candidate for the Big Ten scoring title. Two games into the season, he has scored 49 points in just 37 minutes of playing time and he’s doing it in different ways. A lot of his points are coming in transition but he also has been very effective taking the ball to the basket in halfcourt situations and he has shown improvement in his ability to score from the perimeter. He often scores in bunches, collecting 17 of his 25 points Friday in a span of little more than seven minutes early in the second half.
--North Dakota transfer Filip Rebraca is not scoring quite as much as we expected but he is a very solid, steady player who is going to help the Hawkeyes win games. He finished with 9 points and 13 rebounds Friday and was unquestionably the defensive player of the game. There may be games in which he is called upon to score more but it looks as though he will be no better than the No. 4 option behind Murray, Patrick McCaffery and Jordan Bohannon.
--It seemed as though the Hawkeyes must have had about a dozen dunks in the game but they actually only had five. Two were especially spectacular. Patrick McCaffery drove to the hoop and rose above everyone to slam one down in the first half. And during a decisive 15-0 scoring run in the second half, Murray grabbed a loose ball at one end of the floor and drove the length of the court to throw one down.
--One problem that is becoming apparent for the Hawkeyes already: The second unit that Fran McCaffery puts on the court in the middle of the first half is somewhat offensively challenged. Connor McCaffery is a master facilitator and Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis are good defenders but other than possibly Kris Murray, there isn’t a really effective scorer in that group. Freshman Payton Sandfort has possibilities and Perkins may evolve into a decent scorer but in each of the first two games and also the exhibition, the offense has just sort of gone flat when the starters go to the bench. The Hawkeyes got only two points from reserves in the first half Friday.
--Connor McCaffery took two nasty spills Tuesday night against Longwood, banging up his hip on one and spraining his ankle on the other. But amazingly, he was out there Friday and looked fine. He didn’t score but he had three rebounds and three assists in 13 minutes of action.
--UMKC, which might end up being the best of Iowa’s first six non-conference opponents, played very good defense in the first half and was very effective all night at limiting the Hawkeyes’ opportunities from the perimeter. After making 15 3-pointers against Longwood, they only attempted 16 (making 4) on Friday. Jordan Bohannon was 3 for 5 from behind the arc, giving him 373 3s for his career, one behind Big Ten career record-holder Jon Diebler.