Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Virginia

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 75-74 victory over Virginia:

--Iowa’s ball movement and offensive execution were as sharp in the first half as they have been all season. The result was 56.7% shooting and 44 points against a team that often doesn’t allow that many points in an entire game. In fact, no Tony Bennett-coached ever had allowed 44 points at home in the first half of a game.

--Included in that first half was a 15-0 scoring run that ballooned the Iowa lead from 25-19 to 40-19. It is the 10th time this season that the Hawkeyes have strung together 10 or more points in a row, but those other runs didn’t come against a power-5 opponent noted for superb defense.

--This is how well Iowa executed on offense: It committed only four turnovers, the fewest by a Hawkeye team since they had three in a first-round NCAA tournament victory over Temple in 2018. Even better was the fact that none of them were live-ball turnovers that gave Virginia a chance to get easy points in transition. Keegan Murray was called for traveling on the first possession of the game, Tony Perkins turned it over on an offensive foul with 7:31 left in the first half, Keegan traveled again with 14:05 left in the game and Kris Murray traveled with 5:42 to go.