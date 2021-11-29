Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Virginia

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 75-74 victory over Virginia:
--Iowa’s ball movement and offensive execution were as sharp in the first half as they have been all season. The result was 56.7% shooting and 44 points against a team that often doesn’t allow that many points in an entire game. In fact, no Tony Bennett-coached ever had allowed 44 points at home in the first half of a game.
--Included in that first half was a 15-0 scoring run that ballooned the Iowa lead from 25-19 to 40-19. It is the 10th time this season that the Hawkeyes have strung together 10 or more points in a row, but those other runs didn’t come against a power-5 opponent noted for superb defense.
--This is how well Iowa executed on offense: It committed only four turnovers, the fewest by a Hawkeye team since they had three in a first-round NCAA tournament victory over Temple in 2018. Even better was the fact that none of them were live-ball turnovers that gave Virginia a chance to get easy points in transition. Keegan Murray was called for traveling on the first possession of the game, Tony Perkins turned it over on an offensive foul with 7:31 left in the first half, Keegan traveled again with 14:05 left in the game and Kris Murray traveled with 5:42 to go.
--What do you suppose is the NCAA record for fewest turnovers in a game by both teams? We don’t know the answer but the Hawkeyes and Cavaliers may have threatened it Monday. Virginia only had five turnovers of its own.
--The Hawkeyes made several huge shots in the game, including a 3-pointer by Bohannon that silenced a roaring crowd with 1:15 to go and Joe Toussaint’s game-winning 12-footer with 8 seconds left. But a lot of other Iowa players got into the act with timely shots in the second half. Patrick McCaffery nailed a 3-pointer after Virginia closed to within nine early in the second half, Kris Murray made a 3 when it got to be 61-55, Filip Rebraca converted a big putback at 64-61 and Keegan Murray threw down a lob dunk on a perfect pass from Bohannon right after that.
--Things looked really bad for Iowa with 8:27 remaining when Keegan Murray, who leads the nation in scoring, went to the floor groping in pain at his right ankle. Replays showed that he stepped on the foot of brother Kris as he was going for a rebound. He hobbled to the locker room but, thanks to the under-8 TV timeout, he only missed 70 seconds of playing time. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said after the game the injury did not appear to be serious. “I’m doing good,’’ Keegan said. “I’ll be ready.’’
--Chances are, Virginia freshman Taine Murray (no relation) didn’t occupy much space on Iowa’s scouting report. He had played only 30 minutes all season and scored four points. But with the Cavaliers’ offense struggling Monday, Bennett threw the 6-foot-5 forward from New Zealand into the game and he responded. Murray made four 3-pointers, two of them in the final 2 ½ minutes, and scored 14 points. However, he also missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 27.8 seconds left and his team holding a 74-73 lead.