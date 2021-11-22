Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Western Michigan

--Even freshman center Riley Mulvey is starting to look as though he could help the Hawkeyes. With the Hawkeyes’ only other true center, Josh Ogundele, sidelined by an illness, Mulvey got to play extensively and looked pretty solid for a kid who should still be a senior in high school. The 6-foot-11 freshman, who reclassified in order to enroll in college a year early, collected eight points and four rebounds in 13½ minutes. He runs well for a kid that big and has good hands. At times, he just needs to remember that he’s 6-11. He got the ball right under the basket a few times and rather than going up to score, he looked to pass the ball back out.

--Western Michigan was extremely focused on not giving Jordan Bohannon any looks at the basket so the 6-1 senior didn’t score until the second half and finished with only five points. He found other ways to contribute, though. During one brief stretch of the second half, he fed Murray for a 3-point play, got a steal and funneled the ball to Joe Toussaint for a layup, made his only 3-pointer of the game, then got another steal and went in for a layup himself.