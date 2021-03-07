Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Wisconsin

--Keegan Murray continues to play well for the Hawkeyes and on Sunday he made a couple of the most important plays to help them win in the final minutes. He had a 3-point play off an offensive rebound with 2:16 to go after Wisconsin had taken a four-point lead, then speared another offensive rebound off a missed free throw with 44.8 seconds remaining. That led to three free throws by Jordan Bohannon that put the Hawkeyes ahead for good.

--Murray also got tangled up with Brad Davison while going to the basket with 21.5 seconds left. He was called for a foul but after a video review -- one of about seven or eight in the game -- the officials determined that Davison also had committed a flagrant foul by hooking Murray’s arm. It wasn't the most blatant offense. Davison actually had a more obvious hook and hold that went uncalled earlier in the contest but he has a long-standing reputation as a thug. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard reacted angrily to the call, saying the officials are looking for Davison to do things. “I’m just tired of him constantly being put in that light,’’ Gard said. “I’m tired of it. I’m calling it out when it happens. And I’m calling it out today.”