Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Wisconsin

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 77-73 victory over Wisconsin:
--Luka Garza made half his shots Sunday and scored 21 points but he also had a very good game at the defensive end. It may not seem that way since his Wisconsin counterpart, Micah Potter, scored 23 points but Potter got more than half his points on 3-point shots. Garza blocked three shots, got a steal, took a charge and got 12 of his 16 rebounds at the defensive end.
--The only real negative to come out of the game from an Iowa standpoint was the injury suffered by Joe Wieskamp in the middle of the first half. Wieskamp had made his first five shots, all from the perimeter with a hand in his face, when he tried to drive to the hoop. Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl fell down in front of him and Wieskamp stepped on Wahl’s foot with Wieskamp’s right ankle turning sideways in a direction that ankles aren’t supposed to turn. He was unable to put any weight on the foot as he was helped to the locker room. It’s hard to imagine he will be ready for Friday’s game in the Big Ten tournament but anything is possible.
--It’s really fortunate that more players weren’t injured in a game that was loaded with big collisions and very physical play, much of which went uncalled. Garza was decked by an elbow to the mouth from Potter with about five minutes remaining. A few minutes before that, Wahl used his left arm to push Connor McCaffery to the floor with McCaffery being called for a foul. There were several instances of players running into hard picks. Bohannon called it “a football game.’’
--Keegan Murray continues to play well for the Hawkeyes and on Sunday he made a couple of the most important plays to help them win in the final minutes. He had a 3-point play off an offensive rebound with 2:16 to go after Wisconsin had taken a four-point lead, then speared another offensive rebound off a missed free throw with 44.8 seconds remaining. That led to three free throws by Jordan Bohannon that put the Hawkeyes ahead for good.
--Murray also got tangled up with Brad Davison while going to the basket with 21.5 seconds left. He was called for a foul but after a video review -- one of about seven or eight in the game -- the officials determined that Davison also had committed a flagrant foul by hooking Murray’s arm. It wasn't the most blatant offense. Davison actually had a more obvious hook and hold that went uncalled earlier in the contest but he has a long-standing reputation as a thug. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard reacted angrily to the call, saying the officials are looking for Davison to do things. “I’m just tired of him constantly being put in that light,’’ Gard said. “I’m tired of it. I’m calling it out when it happens. And I’m calling it out today.”
--I’ve seen Wisconsin play many times this season — mostly on television — and I have yet to see center Nate Reuvers play well. Why he continues to start ahead of Potter is a mystery. Potter scored 23 points Sunday, going 4 for 6 on 3-point field goals, and has a combination of physicality and shooting ability that makes him an excellent pro prospect. Reuvers allowed Garza to blow past him on one of the first possessions of the game and never really did much to impact the game. He finished with four points and two rebounds. He looked so inept on offense at one point in the second half that Fox commentator Donny Marshall said “Reuvers is making Garza look like the defensive player of the year.’’
--Dozens of Iowa fans waited outside Carver-Hawkeye Arena hours before the game to greet the players as they arrived for the final home game of the season. Many came holding up signs wishing the departing seniors good luck. Bohannon said he became emotional when he got out of his car and saw what was happening. “That was really cool,’’ Garza added.