Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Wisconsin

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 77-62 victory over Wisconsin:

--Probably the most encouraging thing about Iowa’s victory was the toughness the Hawkeyes displayed in the second half. Wisconsin made several runs at them in the second half and in some previous games this season, the Hawkeyes didn’t respond well. Thursday they responded extremely well. After the Badgers chopped a 16-point deficit down to 49-46 with 9:16 to go, Iowa scored on 10 of the next 12 offensive possessions to pull away.

--Sophomore guard CJ Fredrick looked healthier than he has in more than a month as he played 31 minutes. Fredrick has been battling an unspecified lower leg injury that has caused him to miss four games and even when he has been able to play lately, he hasn’t gone more than 17 minutes. The 31 minutes is the most he has played since Dec. 29. He lacks his normal stamina right now and was completely out of gas at the end but he seemed to move pretty well and made his first 3-point field goal in more than a month.

