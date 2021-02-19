Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Wisconsin

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 77-62 victory over Wisconsin:
--Probably the most encouraging thing about Iowa’s victory was the toughness the Hawkeyes displayed in the second half. Wisconsin made several runs at them in the second half and in some previous games this season, the Hawkeyes didn’t respond well. Thursday they responded extremely well. After the Badgers chopped a 16-point deficit down to 49-46 with 9:16 to go, Iowa scored on 10 of the next 12 offensive possessions to pull away.
--Sophomore guard CJ Fredrick looked healthier than he has in more than a month as he played 31 minutes. Fredrick has been battling an unspecified lower leg injury that has caused him to miss four games and even when he has been able to play lately, he hasn’t gone more than 17 minutes. The 31 minutes is the most he has played since Dec. 29. He lacks his normal stamina right now and was completely out of gas at the end but he seemed to move pretty well and made his first 3-point field goal in more than a month.
--Much was written this week about the fact that two of Jordan Bohannon’s brothers played at Wisconsin and how he felt snubbed by the Badgers in the recruiting process. He probably wasn’t overjoyed with the way he played as he made just 1 of 7 shots from the field and scored just six points, all of them in the final three minutes. In three games in his college career he collected only 25 points and 12 assists in three trips to the Kohl Center. Then again, Iowa won two of those three games so he can’t be too unhappy.
--Joe Wieskamp deferred the starring role to Luka Garza on Thursday after outshining the nation’s leading scorer in recent weeks. But it’s not as though Wieskamp didn’t have another highly productive game, finishing with 17 points and 8 rebounds. He had scored 16 or more points nine of the past 10 games and has seven or more rebound in six of the past eight. It was his third straight game with five 3-point field goals and he is 15 for 20 from behind the arc in that stretch.
--Jack Nunge played only 48 seconds in the first half because of foul trouble and he logged only 6 minutes, 50 seconds in the game, but he made a couple of big plays in the second half. He grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a 3-point play to end a 12-1 Wisconsin run in the second half, then knocked down a 3-pointer during that stretch after the Badgers got within 3.
--How good was Iowa’s defense Thursday? Wisconsin’s shooting percentage of 30.0% was a season low for the Badgers and matched the season low by an Iowa opponent. Wisconsin was a solid 38.2% (13 for 34) on 3-pointers but only 22.2% (8 for 36) on 2-point shots. The fact that the Badgers shot almost as many 3s as 2s is an indication that they struggled to get quality shots around the hoop.
--On the flip side, Iowa’s shooting percentage of 51% was the third best against Wisconsin this season. Only Michigan and Illinois did better.
--One game after Connor McCaffery made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points last weekend against Michigan State, the redshirt junior attempted only one shot. But he wasn’t passing up open looks. Wisconsin was coming out and guarding him at the 3-point line rather than just letting him shoot, as so many others teams have done this season.
--There were a couple of things Iowa didn’t do so well Thursday. It committed 11 turnovers, which is above the Hawkeyes’ season average, and it also allowed Wisconsin to grab 17 offensive rebounds.
--Over the past few seasons, Wisconsin center Nate Reuvers was considered one of the up-and-coming talents in the Big Ten but he’s not the player he once was. He started Thursday but played just 10 minutes and finished with four points, one rebound and three fouls. His backup, Micah Potter, scored 23 points.