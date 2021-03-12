Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Wisconsin

--The Hawkeyes recorded a season-high 10 blocked shots in the win, including four by Garza and three by Keegan Murray. The biggest one of all was by Joe Wieskamp on a D'Mitrik Trice drive to the hoop with 19.5 seconds remaining and Iowa holding a 58-54 lead. The ball sailed out of bounds and the Hawkeyes then forced a five-second call on the ensuing inbounds play to get the ball back.

--Wieskamp suffered a very nasty looking sprained ankle last Sunday against Wisconsin and to be honest, a lot of us did not expect him to play. Even McCaffery was skeptical. “I felt good about him (Thursday). We practiced and he looked really good,’’ the coach said. “But I was concerned as to whether we wanted to play him at all. He was cleared to play, he wanted to play, but I was prepared to pull him if we needed to.’’

--Looking at the box score, it wouldn’t appear that Joe Toussaint had a very good game but the sophomore guard played a key role in the victory. Trice caught fire in the middle of the second half and was hitting every shot he took. (He was the only Wisconsin player to make a field goal in the final 14:24.) Toussaint came off the bench and replaced Jordan Bohannon for a few minutes and really slowed Trice down.