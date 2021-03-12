Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Wisconsin

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 62-57 victory over Wisconsin:
--If somebody had told Iowa fans their team would score only 62 points, make a season-low two 3-point field goals and not get a point out of Luka Garza in the last 10 ½ minutes Friday, they would have assumed the Hawkeyes were going to lose. It’s a measure of how this team has evolved that it was still able to win the game. The defense was tremendous, especially in the final minutes with the game on the line. Wisconsin made a field goal with 9 minutes, 21 seconds to go, then didn’t make another one until there was 11 seconds left. Iowa basically beat Wisconsin at its own game.
--The Hawkeyes face a tall task Saturday in the Big Ten tournament semifinals. Not only is Illinois very good but the Illini had an easy game against Rutgers that ended at about 7:50 p.m. Friday night. They may have been in bed by the time the Hawkeyes finished an extremely physical, hard-fought win over the Badgers. You could tell they sort of rushed through the postgame interviews so they could get back to their hotel, get iced down, grab something to eat and then get some sleep to play a game on about 16 hours rest. “You just deal with whatever comes your way,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We’ve got a resilient group and we’ll have them ready.’’
--In addition to the defense, McCaffery pointed to two statistics as the difference between victory and defeat Friday. In the first half, the Hawkeyes committed eight turnovers and got only three offensive rebounds. In the second half, when they rallied from an eight-point deficit, they had no turnovers and nine offensive rebounds.
--The Hawkeyes recorded a season-high 10 blocked shots in the win, including four by Garza and three by Keegan Murray. The biggest one of all was by Joe Wieskamp on a D'Mitrik Trice drive to the hoop with 19.5 seconds remaining and Iowa holding a 58-54 lead. The ball sailed out of bounds and the Hawkeyes then forced a five-second call on the ensuing inbounds play to get the ball back.
--Wieskamp suffered a very nasty looking sprained ankle last Sunday against Wisconsin and to be honest, a lot of us did not expect him to play. Even McCaffery was skeptical. “I felt good about him (Thursday). We practiced and he looked really good,’’ the coach said. “But I was concerned as to whether we wanted to play him at all. He was cleared to play, he wanted to play, but I was prepared to pull him if we needed to.’’
--Looking at the box score, it wouldn’t appear that Joe Toussaint had a very good game but the sophomore guard played a key role in the victory. Trice caught fire in the middle of the second half and was hitting every shot he took. (He was the only Wisconsin player to make a field goal in the final 14:24.) Toussaint came off the bench and replaced Jordan Bohannon for a few minutes and really slowed Trice down.
--About 8,000 fans have been allowed to watch the games in vast Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend and Bohannon said it was an “awesome’’ experience after playing in front of almost entirely empty seats all season. “To walk out tonight and see people yelling your name and cheering you on, it was almost surreal,’’ he said. “It was almost like a dream. With what we’ve been through as a country, it was nice to see things back somewhat closer to normal.’’
--Bohannon also said he hoped the Hawkeyes still might gave a shot at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament if they can beat Illinois. He’s probably wrong about that. The consensus is that the Illini have a lock on the fourth No. 1 seed no matter what happens Saturday.
--We said this less than a week ago after Iowa’s last victory over Wisconsin and it still holds true: The Badgers’ backup center, Micah Potter, is a much, much better player than starter Nate Reuvers. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard waited all of 2 minutes, 2 seconds before putting Potter into the game for Reuvers this time. Reuvers finished with two points and one rebound, Potter 17 points and eight rebounds.