Early arrival Mulvey feels ready to help Hawkeyes

Mulvey grew up in the Albany, N.Y., area, where Iowa coach Fran McCaffery formerly coached at Siena College, and McCaffery has known the kid since he was 10 years old.

As such, he felt comfortable approaching him with the idea of reclassifying.

"Obviously, we needed size and we felt like he was ready so we just kind of broached the subject with him," McCaffery said. "We didn’t try to talk him into it. We kind of floated the idea and he was very receptive and feels like getting here now … would really benefit him with our lifting program and our skill development program and obviously also our practice sessions."

Mulvey admitted it was not an easy decision.

"The decision to come to Iowa was pretty easy to make," he said. "The decision on top of that to come early was definitely the hardest part for me."

He is glad now that he did it. He said he already has gained 5 to 10 pounds of muscle and lost 5 to 10 pounds of fat.

"Being here has really helped with that," Mulvey said. "I feel like I’m a better player than I would have been if I hadn’t come here early."

He said he feels that despite that Big Ten moment, the transition to the college level has not been that daunting.