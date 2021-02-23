Elmhurst men bully Vikings, take 89-73 CCIW victory

From the 8:07 mark to 6:18, Elmhurst scored on four straight trips, netting three points each time down the court as Augie missed three shots and had a turnover. Lavon Thomas (24 points, 13 rebounds) started the spree with a 3-pointer, Ocean Johnson (13 points on 4-of-6 shooting from deep) added two more triples, and Dominic Genco (15 points, five assists) closed the run with an old fashioned three-point play with 6:18 left to put the Bluejays on top 33-23.

“We were taking poor shots and not doing our job in transition and allowing runouts and had break downs in the half-court that allowed easy shots,” said Schafer of that game-turning stretch. “We had possessions where we don’t score and then don’t fill our tank defensively. When you’re not making shots, you have to buckle down defensively, and tonight we didn’t do that.”

The Vikings pulled within 42-35 at halftime, but got no closer than five on one occasion the rest of the way as the Bluejays moved to 5-1 on the season and in CCIW play with their fifth straight victory.

The matchups were bad for Augie, and when the Bluejays got some confidence, it was impossible to stop them and their physical style.