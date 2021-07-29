European trip involving Iowa players is called off

The original plan called for Iowa basketball players Keegan Murray, Kris Murray and Patrick McCaffery to play for U.S. all-star teams in a series of games in Switzerland this summer.
Plan B, in case the COVID-19 pandemic was an issue, was to play some games in England.
Then it got down to Plan C: Spain.
Now the entire trip has been called off.
USA East Coast basketball, which planned to take three teams of college players overseas early next week, has decided to scuttle its plans due to rising infection rates of COVID-19 in Europe, according to a report by Syracuse.com.
One of the three head coaches, longtime college and NBA coach Larry Brown, was forced to back out earlier this week due to contract tracing issues.
USA East Coast director Guy Rancourt has been in contact with officials at the Center for Disease Control and was told that Spain’s recent spike in virus cases has been primarily among people ages 10 to 23. He decided not to seek out a Plan D.
The players and coaches involved were scheduled to go through a two-day training camp at Manhattan College in New York City on Saturday and Sunday, then travel to Spain on Monday. They were going to be play against professional teams from Spain and France in Barcelona and Valencia.
Patrick McCaffery was slated to play for the USA Red team, coached by Brown and including such players as Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim of Syracuse, Paul Mulcahy of Rutgers, Dajuan Harris of Kansas, Joey Baker of Duke and Evan Battey of Colorado.
Keegan and Kris Murray both were on the White team, which was to be coached by longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery also was going on the trip to serve as an assistant coach under South Carolina’s Frank Martin for the Blue team.
Rancourt said he had been in touch with the Center for Disease Control and learned that Spain’s recent spike in Covid cases had been primarily among those ages 10 to 23.