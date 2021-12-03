Even without Murray, Hawkeyes almost upset Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon said it after Iowa’s one-point victory over Virginia on Monday.
He said he and his Hawkeye teammates are determined never to be intimidated by a hostile crowd on the road.
"I don’t even want that in our vocabulary," he said.
The Hawkeyes certainly didn’t look intimidated when they took the court against No. 2-ranked Purdue on Friday night.
Facing what many believe to be the nation’s top team on its home floor in front of a roaring sellout crowd without their best player, the Hawkeyes gave the Boilermakers all they could handle before going down to a 77-70 loss at Mackey Arena.
The Hawkeyes nearly pulled the upset even with sophomore forward Keegan Murray missing the game because of an injured right ankle. Murray, who averages 24.6 points per game and leads Iowa in rebounding and blocked shots, sprained the ankle in the 75-74 victory at Virginia. He returned to that game after missing only a minute, 10 seconds of playing time in the second half, but the ankle apparently did not respond to treatment as well as expected during the week.
Purdue, which figures to ascend to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday with top-rated Duke losing this week, had to fight for its life after squandering most of a 19-point second-half lead.
The Hawkeyes (7-1) gradually chipped away at the lead largely because of the efforts of Patrick McCaffery, who led them with 15 points.
They then used fullcourt pressure defense to force the Boilermakers into bunches of turnovers.
Kris Murray, who started in place of his injured twin brother, got a steal and a short jumper that trimmed the margin to 70-65 and he drained a 3-point field goal with 3 minutes, 7 seconds to go to make it 70-68.
Mason Gillis made two free throws for Purdue but Joe Toussaint scored on a drive to make it 72-70.
However, the Hawkeyes never scored again. Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey converted a layup after the Boilermakers finally broke the press and the Hawkeyes failed to score on five straight possessions. Eric Hunter and Trevion Williams finished off the Hawkeyes at the foul line.
Ivey led Purdue with 19 points with Williams collecting 13 points and 18 rebounds off the bench. Gillis added 12 points.
In addition to Patrick McCaffery, Iowa got 14 points from Tony Perkins and 12 from Kris Murray.
Purdue opened a 39-26 halftime lead by holding the Hawkeyes to 26.7% shooting in the first half.
The Boilermakers (8-0) made only two more field goals than the Hawkeyes in the first 20 minutes but benefited from the fact that the visitors were whistled for 16 fouls. Purdue needed fewer than eight minutes to get into the bonus and was 16 for 21 at the free throw line in the half.
Perkins, playing just an hour up the road from his hometown of Indianapolis, kept the Hawkeyes from getting blown out early by scoring 12 points in the first half. He was the only Iowa player to make a field goal in the last 6½ minutes of the half.
Iowa made a big run at Purdue to start the second half as Patrick McCaffery, Kris Murray and Jordan Bohannon all scored inside to cut the deficit to 39-32. But Ivey countered with a 3-pointer and few minutes later Hunter and Williams also connected from 3-point range to help the Boilermakers regain control.
The Hawkeyes were still down only 52-43 when Ivey broke loose, leading an 11-2 scoring run that pushed the Purdue lead to 63-44.
The Hawkeyes still didn’t back down at that point, launching their big comeback to cut the margin to two.