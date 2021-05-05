Ex-Hawkeye Fredrick signs to play at Kentucky

The rumors were fueled largely by social media posts, some of which came from members of Fredrick’s own family.

On April 21, Fredrick entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, which was greeted by a brief, one-sentence comment from the Iowa program. That was followed by social media posts from Iowa’s compliance department cautioning athletes not to talk to other programs before filing their paperwork to leave Iowa.

According to reports, Fredrick was contacted by several other high-level programs after deciding to transfer, but the 6-foot-3 guard decided to do what had been rumored all along.

Because this past season did not count as a year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fredrick could play as many as three seasons at Kentucky.

"CJ Fredrick is an established college player from a terrific program who has competed at the highest level and has made big shots and big plays," Calipari said in making the announcement. "As we all know, CJ is a terrific shooter, but what stuck out to me on tape is he takes care of the ball — he has an excellent assist-to-turnover ratio — and he can hold his own defensively. He guarded the best guard on the other team in just about everything I have seen.