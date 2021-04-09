Ex-Hawkeye Nunge will play for Xavier

Jack Nunge, who played in only 60 games over a four-year stretch at the University of Iowa, has decided to continue his college basketball career at Xavier.

The 6-foot-11 big man made the announcement on Instagram on Friday, stating: "What a journey it has been over the last year and a half. I haven't given up on my dream, and I trust things are going exactly the way they're supposed to.’’

Nunge endured more than his share of adversity at Iowa, including two surgeries on his right knee and the death of his father on the eve of this season.

He played in all 33 games, including 14 starts, as a freshman with the Hawkeyes in 2017-18, then sat out the following season to focus on getting stronger. He started the first five games in 2019-20 before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, prompting a rehabilitation process that took nearly a year.

He returned to play a prominent role off the bench this season, averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game before tearing the meniscus in the right knee in a Feb. 25 game against Michigan.

Nunge announced last month that he planned to transfer to get closer to his family in Newburgh, Ind., which is about 220 miles west of Cincinnati, where Xavier is located.