Ex-Knight Robbins will transfer to Vanderbilt

Former Davenport Assumption athlete Liam Robbins announced on social media Monday that he plans to continue his college basketball career at Vanderbilt.

The 7-foot Robbins played last season at Minnesota but opted to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal when head coach Richard Pitino and his entire staff were fired following the season.

Robbins played the first two years of his college career at Drake and after a breakout 2019-20 season, he moved to Minnesota, where his uncle, Ed Conroy, was the associate head coach under Pitino.

According to a report by Gopher Illustrated last week, Conroy is “likely’’ to join the Vanderbilt staff under head coach Jerry Stackhouse.

Robbins averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and a Big Ten-leading 2.7 blocks in his only season at Minnesota. He suffered a sprained ankle in a Feb. 11 game against Purdue and was severely hobbled in three ensuing games before sitting out the final six contests.

With Robbins and Kalscheur injured, Minnesota lost the last seven games of the regular season, which hastened Pitino’s departure. Kalscheur has transferred to Iowa State.

Robbins averaged 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots per game as a sophomore at Drake.

