Exposure of 2020-21 season helping Hawks recruit

Fran McCaffery suspected that having the national player of the year and playing a few more games than usual on network television might help his Iowa basketball program on the recruiting trail during the off-season.
And it has worked out exactly that way.
McCaffery said he and his staff have found the reception to be “really positive’’ as they have tried to round up players for the 2022 recruiting class.
He said when they ask recruits “Have you seen much of us?’’ the response is almost always “Yes.’’
“Obviously, instate you expect that or locally, but if you’re recruiting outside of your geographic footprint, are people very aware of our team, our style of play, our conference? And they are.
“I think it’s a function of we were good, but I also think it’s a function of our league and our league’s television partners and the fact that we played every night of the week. I think that has really helped our identity and will continue to do so.’’
The Hawkeyes managed to get official visits during the summer from at least four players ranked No. 62 or higher nationally by 247Sports. They didn’t manage to get any of them as Kyle Filipowski of Wilbraham, Mass., and Jaden Schutt of Yorkville, Ill., committed to Duke, Aidan Shaw of Stillwell, Kan., chose Missouri and just the other day Jaxon Kohler of Santa Clarita, Calif., opted for Michigan State.
They did manage to get verbal commitments from a pair of top-150 guards: Dasonte Bowen of Boston and Josh Dix of Council Bluffs.
The Hawkeyes are likely to try to get at least one more player, probably a forward, prior to the November early signing period.
“You still have the same challenges,’’ McCaffery admitted. “Our league is really difficult. No other league had 12 teams ranked in the same year. So we’re banging heads with all the prestigious programs and we’ll continue to do that. We’ll get some, we won’t get some.’’
Lighter schedule: McCaffery, during a Zoom conference with reporters on Monday, conceded that Iowa’s non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season isn’t quite as difficult as the one the Hawkeyes lined up last season when they had a more established team.
Other than a game at Virginia in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the traditional battle at Iowa State and a contest with Utah State in Sioux Falls, S.D., all the other non-league games are at home, against Longwood, Kansas City, North Carolina Central, Alabama State, Western Michigan, Portland State, Southeast Louisiana and Western Illinois.
“You’re going to try to play more home games when you have a younger team," McCaffery said. “Last year we had some opportunities that presented themselves that were a little more unique …
“I think the thought process for this year was to kind of figure our team out and give these young guys an opportunity to develop early at home, and then obviously it gets a lot tougher as you move on.’’
Connor is healthy: Fifth-year senior Connor McCaffery underwent two surgeries in the spring to repair torn labrums in both hips.
After a long rehabilitation process, he is back on the court now, but still is splitting his workouts between his father’s basketball team and the Iowa baseball team.
“He’s practiced very well when he’s practiced with us, as I would expect him to,’’ Coach McCaffery said. “But just having his veteran presence, talking to the young guys, has been really important. He’s going to be an integral part of everything we do this year.’’