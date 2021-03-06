Eye Openers: For the NCAA tournament, give me Hinkle

Normally, when we get to this time of year those of us who are going to be covering a team in the NCAA basketball tournament begin speculating about where our team is going to be sent for their first-round game.
Will we get our wish and get sent to PNC Arena in Raleigh? Maybe we’ll get to see what sort of fine cuisine they’re serving in the press room at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence or Little Caesars Arena in Detroit? Are we going to need to figure out how many plane connections it takes to get to ExtraMile Arena in Boise?
This year it’s easy: We’re all going to Indiana.
The entire NCAA tournament will be played at six venues in and around Indianapolis, but that doesn’t mean we don’t still have preferences.
Purely from a selfish reporter’s perspective, here are those venues in the order in which we’d like to visit them in the weeks ahead:
Hinkle Fieldhouse: The historic Butler University gym was made famous by the film Hoosiers and I actually have been there once. They allowed members of the media to go in there to play pickup games at the 1997 Final Four. I want to go back and see a game there if only so I can walk into the place and shout “Hickory!’’ to see if it echoes.
Banker’s Life Fieldhouse: A nice modern arena that is home to the Indiana Pacers and has been home to the Big Ten tournament many times, it’s just a good place to see and cover games. The media room, situated in the Pacers' practice gym, is pretty cool.
Mackey Arena, West Lafayette: Purdue’s home arena is one of my favorite venues in the Big Ten although I’m not sure how well equipped it is to accommodate the large mobs of media that come with the NCAA tournament.
Indiana Farmers Coliseum: This place, tucked away on the north side of Indy, is the most obscure venue of the six. Built in 1939 on the state fairgrounds, it is newly renovated and only seats 6,500 people, but it sounds like it might be a neat place to see a game.
Lucas Oil Stadium: This is a nice facility but I never get too excited about watching basketball games in football stadiums. The plan is to have two courts set up in there, which is going to be weird.
Assembly Hall, Bloomington: Indiana’s home arena may be "the Carnegie Hall of college basketball" in the eyes of some but it’s the worst place in the Big Ten to cover a game. The normal seating area for visiting media is so far from the court that it’s difficult to read uniform numbers without binoculars and it’s so dark up there that you need to use the flashlight on your cell phone in order to see the notes you’re taking.
***
The world’s oldest postseason college basketball tournament also has opted to play every game in one location.
The NIT, which typically holds its semifinals and finals in New York City, will be contested entirely in the Dallas area.
Sure, that’s a good idea. Move the whole thing to a state in which 4.5 million homes were left without power recently because of the inadequacies of its electrical grid.
***
The NIT also is going to be reduced from 32 teams to 16 teams this season, which means no conference is likely to get multiple entries. There may not be any Big Ten teams in the field. Every Big Ten that finishes the season above .500 probably is going to make the NCAA tournament.
***
Long-time local football fans probably remember Justin Powers as the prolific running back who rushed for 6,575 yards and 83 touchdowns for ROWVA High School from 1996-99.
Powers is the brother-in-law of George Barnett, who was named this week as the new offensive line coach at Iowa. Barnett’s wife, Lori, is Powers’ sister and was an outstanding athlete herself at ROWVA.