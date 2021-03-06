Eye Openers: For the NCAA tournament, give me Hinkle

Normally, when we get to this time of year those of us who are going to be covering a team in the NCAA basketball tournament begin speculating about where our team is going to be sent for their first-round game.

Will we get our wish and get sent to PNC Arena in Raleigh? Maybe we’ll get to see what sort of fine cuisine they’re serving in the press room at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence or Little Caesars Arena in Detroit? Are we going to need to figure out how many plane connections it takes to get to ExtraMile Arena in Boise?

This year it’s easy: We’re all going to Indiana.

The entire NCAA tournament will be played at six venues in and around Indianapolis, but that doesn’t mean we don’t still have preferences.

Purely from a selfish reporter’s perspective, here are those venues in the order in which we’d like to visit them in the weeks ahead:

Hinkle Fieldhouse: The historic Butler University gym was made famous by the film Hoosiers and I actually have been there once. They allowed members of the media to go in there to play pickup games at the 1997 Final Four. I want to go back and see a game there if only so I can walk into the place and shout “Hickory!’’ to see if it echoes.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com