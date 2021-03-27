Eye Openers: Is there any doubt the Big Ten was overrated?

We can officially say this now, right?

Big Ten basketball was overrated this season.

It’s not that NCAA tournament results are necessarily a great indicator of how strong a particular conference is. They’re not. But when the postseason failures are this pronounced, it’s fairly obvious.

The Big Ten had a record nine teams make the NCAA tournament this season and only one survived to the round of 16. It had four teams receive either No. 1 or No. 2 seeds in a regional and only one of those teams (Michigan) is still around.

All year we heard that the Big Ten was the strongest it’s ever been and there was a tremendous amount of parity within the league. But because of a reduced nonconference schedule due to COVID-19, we didn’t get many chances to see Big Ten teams play outside competition and as a result, we never had a firm handle on how it measured up nationally.

The Big Ten did go 16-11 against teams from other power-6 leagues during the regular season but the vast majority of those games were against the Atlantic Coast Conference, which also has lost more games than it has won in the Big Dance.