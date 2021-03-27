Eye Openers: Is there any doubt the Big Ten was overrated?

We can officially say this now, right?
Big Ten basketball was overrated this season.
It’s not that NCAA tournament results are necessarily a great indicator of how strong a particular conference is. They’re not. But when the postseason failures are this pronounced, it’s fairly obvious.
The Big Ten had a record nine teams make the NCAA tournament this season and only one survived to the round of 16. It had four teams receive either No. 1 or No. 2 seeds in a regional and only one of those teams (Michigan) is still around.
All year we heard that the Big Ten was the strongest it’s ever been and there was a tremendous amount of parity within the league. But because of a reduced nonconference schedule due to COVID-19, we didn’t get many chances to see Big Ten teams play outside competition and as a result, we never had a firm handle on how it measured up nationally.
The Big Ten did go 16-11 against teams from other power-6 leagues during the regular season but the vast majority of those games were against the Atlantic Coast Conference, which also has lost more games than it has won in the Big Dance.
The Big Ten went 2-0 against the Pac-12, which has been the dominant conference in the NCAA tournament so far but that’s a really small sample size. Ohio State beat UCLA and Indiana beat Stanford, which finished seventh in the league.
The Big Ten also went 1-2 vs. the Big 12 with the only win being Iowa’s conquest of a thoroughly awful Iowa State team. It went 0-1 against the SEC (Missouri defeated Illinois) and 2-3 against the Big East.
There are other things we could toss out as possible contributing factors in the Big Ten’s NCAA failures. It was very definitely a big man’s league this season — six of the seven players who earned first-team all-conference honors were centers — and the NCAA is traditionally a guard’s tournament.
And a couple of the Big Ten’s participants received unfavorable draws. Iowa and Illinois both lost in the second round to teams that clearly were under-seeded.
The Illini lost to No. 8 seed Loyola, which was listed in the top 10 in the country in the NET rankings, and the Hawkeyes lost to an Oregon team that was seeded seventh despite having won the regular-season championship of the Pac-12 and having 10 days to get healthy after limping through the late stages of season.
It’s more difficult, however, to explain Ohio State losing to Oral Roberts and Purdue being bumped off by North Texas.
There seems only one valid explanation: Those teams and the league they played in were overrated.
***
Thom Sigel announced his retirement as the basketball coach at Rock Island last week and there already has been debate on social media about where Sigel ranks among the best coaches ever in the Western Big 6.
The answer: Pretty darn high.
Sigel went 375-189 in 20 years at Rocky and had 502 career victories if you count the six years he spent at Rock Falls before that.
Only three men ever have won more games at a Big 6 school:
— Don Morris won 491 in a 33-year run at Alleman from 1950-83.
— Duncan Reid won 469 at Rock Island from 1980-2001 (and another 174 in an earlier stint at Lincoln).
— John Thiel won 398 at Galesburg from 1955-73.
Two of those three coaches have gyms named after them, but none of them ever won a state title, as Sigel did at Rocky in 2011 and at Rock Falls in 1999.
Another name to throw into this discussion is Jerry Leggett, who won 331 games at Quincy, 113 at Moline and 33 at Rocky as well as another 191 at two Chicago suburban schools, Hinsdale South and Rich Central. And Leggett did win a state championship with Quincy in 1981.
***
In case you were wondering, there has been one coach on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities who won 500 or more games at one high school and three others who did it at schools in the area north of the Q-C.
Paul Moon was an astonishing 541-111 and won seven state titles in 26 years at Davenport High School in the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s.