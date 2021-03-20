Eye Openers: Pandemic not keeping coaches from 'parting ways'

Prohm certainly didn’t help himself by going 2-22 this season but he also was under .500 last season with a lottery pick on his roster. Tyrese Halliburton is contending for NBA rookie of the year honors this season. With a guy like that on your roster, you ought to at least be able to win more frequently than you lose.

It’s not a surprise that any of those guys parted ways with their schools, even in the middle of a pandemic.

***

Something positive that has come out of the pandemic: Television ratings for college basketball games are up.

The Big Ten Network reported that ratings for last week’s men’s conference tournament were 14% higher than in previous seasons.

The Friday night quarterfinal game between Iowa and Wisconsin was the most watched basketball game in the history of the network, attracting an estimated 938,784 viewers. The previous high was 813,951 for a 2018 quarterfinal game between Ohio State and Penn State.

***

You always see a few weird team résumés in the NCAA basketball tournament, but we had way more than the normal amount this year, in part because of COVID-19.