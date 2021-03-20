Eye Openers: Pandemic not keeping coaches from 'parting ways'

Iowa State "parted ways" with Steve Prohm earlier this week.
On the same day, Indiana parted ways with Archie Miller and Minnesota parted ways with Richard Pitino.
In the past few weeks, Marquette, Utah, New Mexico, Boston College, Denver, Binghamton and other Division I schools also parted ways with their basketball coaches.
A few of them actually used the word "fire" in making the announcement, but most of them used the sugar-coated vernacular. Hardly anyone gets fired anymore. They just part ways.
You would think that with a pandemic going on, college athletic programs might cut these coaches some slack. The crazy circumstances of this season made their jobs tougher than ever. There was so much uncertainty, so much juggling of schedules, so many COVID-19 pauses.
You would think we’d see less parting than usual.
But, let’s face it, for most of these guys, the seeds of their departures were planted long before the first positive virus test.
Miller went four years without making the NCAA tournament at a school that used to win them on a fairly regular basis.
Pitino always struggled to recruit from a homegrown talent pool that in recent years has spawned Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, Duke’s Matthew Hurt, Colorado’s McKinley Wright, Marquette’s Dawson Garcia and half of the Wisconsin roster.
Prohm certainly didn’t help himself by going 2-22 this season but he also was under .500 last season with a lottery pick on his roster. Tyrese Halliburton is contending for NBA rookie of the year honors this season. With a guy like that on your roster, you ought to at least be able to win more frequently than you lose.
It’s not a surprise that any of those guys parted ways with their schools, even in the middle of a pandemic.
***
Something positive that has come out of the pandemic: Television ratings for college basketball games are up.
The Big Ten Network reported that ratings for last week’s men’s conference tournament were 14% higher than in previous seasons.
The Friday night quarterfinal game between Iowa and Wisconsin was the most watched basketball game in the history of the network, attracting an estimated 938,784 viewers. The previous high was 813,951 for a 2018 quarterfinal game between Ohio State and Penn State.
***
You always see a few weird team résumés in the NCAA basketball tournament, but we had way more than the normal amount this year, in part because of COVID-19.
Drexel, which lost to Illinois in the opening round Friday, had 12 games postponed and played only two conference home games.
Appalachian State did not win a game between Jan. 23 and March 5.
Oral Roberts did not defeat a Division I opponent until January.
Colgate did not even play a game until January and then only played three different teams in the regular season — four each against Army, Boston University and Holy Cross.
Virginia Tech had five of its last seven regular-season games canceled.
Iona had its season paused four different times because of the virus.
Maybe it’s just a coincidence but most of those teams lost their first games in the tournament. One of the few exceptions was Oral Roberts, which brought an abrupt and stunning end to Ohio State’s season.
***
We had to check the calendar the other day when we heard the Bears had signed former Bengals and Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton for $10 million.
Nope, it wasn’t April 1 yet.
This was no joke. After Bears fans were tantalized by speculation about the possibility of Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson coming to Chicago, the team signed a veteran QB who is the NFL’s poster child for mediocrity.
At least he came cheaper than Mike Glennon did a few years ago.
***
SportsBetting.ag came out with new Super Bowl odds the day after the Dalton signing and as you might imagine, the Bears’ odds of winning the big one dropped precipitously, from to 33 to 1 to 50 to 1.
The odds for two teams — the Broncos and 49ers — improved significantly after Watson indicated those were the clubs to which he would most like to be traded.