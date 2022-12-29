Firing blanks: Nebraska handles cold-shooting Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. — Clink, clank, clunk.

The University of Iowa men's basketball team misfired on 25 of its first 28 shot attempts and endured nearly a nine-minute scoring drought Thursday night.

It was way too much for the Hawkeyes to overcome.

Nebraska, with five players in double figures, overwhelmed Iowa 66-50 in a Big Ten Conference tilt at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"The energy was exactly what we needed," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "This is an Iowa team that gets off to fast starts, and I thought we had great energy from the opening tip and that's what you have to do to give yourself a chance against this team and in this league.

"I thought we sustained that energy for 40 minutes."

After handling Iowa State earlier this month, the Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) have dropped three of their last four. Besides a pair of Big Ten losses, they lost as a 31.5-point home favorite to Eastern Illinois on Dec. 21.

"At the end of the day, you have to play the game with a greater sense of urgency defensively, especially when the ball is not dropping," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

The Cornhuskers went on a 20-0 flurry in the first half as the Hawkeyes missed 16 consecutive shots.

Sam Griesel's 3-pointer punctuated the run to give Nebraska (8-6, 1-2) a 29-8 advantage.

Iowa trimmed the 21-point deficit to a dozen by halftime, but Nebraska pushed the margin to 22 points in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the second half.

The Cornhuskers went from the 12-minute mark of the second half to the 5-minute mark without scoring, yet lost just six points off what had been their largest lead, 58-34.

"It is hard to win when you're down 12 to 15 points and get open looks and don't knock them in," McCaffery said. "You've got to make them."

Nebraska also had a double-digit advantage on the boards, 54-40.

"We kept defending," Hoiberg said. "We told our guys we're going to win this game on defense and on energy. That's what our team is about right now."

Juwan Gary had 14 points and C.J. Wilcher finished with 13 for Nebraska. Griesel chipped in 12 and Emmanuel Bandoumel and Derrick Walker each scored 10 for Nebraska, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Kris Murray, who missed the last four games with a lower-body injury, registered a team-high 17 points for Iowa. Filip Rebraca closed with 16 points and 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

"Considering how much time he was out, I thought he did some really good things," coach McCaffery said of Murray.

Iowa's other three starters — Patrick McCaffery, Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis — were a combined 2-for-19 shooting with six points. McCaffery scored in the opening minute of the game to give Iowa its only lead of the contest, but the junior didn't tally another point.

The bench production wasn't any better as top reserves Payton Sandfort and Connor McCaffery were a collective 2 for 17.

The Hawkeyes were held to season lows in points (50), field goal percentage (19-73, 26%), free throws made (5) and free throws attempted (8).

"We got off to a bad start shooting the ball," Fran McCaffery said. "With the way they defend, you've got to move the ball, go in and out, go side-to-side and get good shoots.

"I thought we did. I felt there were only three or four forced or rushed shots. We got 73 shots, that's a lot of shots to get for 50 points."

Iowa stays on the road for a 4:30 p.m. New Year's Day tilt on Sunday against Penn State before returning home next Thursday to face Indiana.