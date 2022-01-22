First-half run propels St. Ambrose men to victory

Over the first 15 minutes of Saturday’s Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference contest, the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team struggled to get a shot to drop.
The hosts made just seven of their first 22 shots, and trailed visiting Trinity Christian by as many as 10 points in the first half.
But then the Bees found their groove.
St. Ambrose finished the first half on a 15-2 run and never trailed again, defeating Trinity Christian 81-69.
“We missed a number of easy shots before that. We hit a couple, and then it’s kind of a snowball effect,” St. Ambrose head coach Ray Shovlain said. “We made a couple around the basket, and then all of a sudden we kick it back out and hit a 3-pointer. We’ve got a pretty talented group when we get rolling in the right direction.”
Trinity Christian’s Erik Cohn hit a 3-pointer that gave his team a 30-24 lead with just over five minutes left in the first half. After Grant Mason made a pair of free throws for St. Ambrose, Will Spriggs came up with a steal and a breakaway dunk that pulled the Bees within two and got the Lee Lohman Arena crowd on its feet.
“Will’s our spark plug,” St. Ambrose guard Jake Friel said. “He gives us our energy.”
On St. Ambrose’s next possession, they got four shots at the basket, and Tom Kazanecki’s 3-pointer gave the Bees their first lead since the opening seconds of the game.
Spriggs hit a corner 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the first half to cap the 15-2 run and send the home team into the locker room with a 39-32 lead.
“That last five minutes, we hit some buckets,” said Spriggs, who scored 20 points to lead the Bees. “I hit a big 3 that got the crowd into it. Everyone was excited. It got the team going. That was a good last five minutes of the half, and it set the tone going into the rest of the game.”
The Bees (8-12, 7-8 CCAC) didn’t let up after halftime, scoring the first six points to open up a 13-point advantage.
“We’ve struggled a little bit this year, so when we got the lead, we wanted to keep adding onto that lead,” Friel said.
Trinity Christian (9-11, 5-8 CCAC) got as close as 50-46 on Vince Overway’s layup with just under 14 minutes remaining, but Spriggs answered with back-to-back baskets.
Kazanecki finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Mason scored 13 points and Jake Conerty had 11 off the St. Ambrose bench, which out-scored the Trolls’ reserves 28-3.
Braxton Barnhizer scored a game-high 23 points to lead Trinity Christian, and Overway added 17.
St. Ambrose struggled with injuries and illness in December, and did not win a game in the month. But the Bees, now healthy, have won four of their last six.
"We didn’t win any games in December, so starting in 2022 we set a goal that we didn’t want to lose any games at home,” Spriggs said. “We really don’t want to lose any games, but we really want to win every game at home, and we’d like to win out. If we all stick together and stay smart about it, I feel as though we can win out for the rest of the season."
The Bees, 2-0 at home in January, host Clarke University (10-10) today at 3 p.m.
“We’ve played pretty well in 2022,” Shovlain said. “We’ve got a tough game tomorrow, and then we’ve got two home games. If we can get a number of these games, we can get the ball rolling for the end of the season.”