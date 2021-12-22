First-half struggles cost Vikings another setback

But after halftime, the Vikings cooled off the hosts and climbed back within 10 when Luke Johnson -- who had 11 points to match Nate Ortiz for team scoring honors -- hit a 3-pointer at the 17:14 mark to make it a 51-41 game. That, however, was as close as the Vikings got.

“The first 10 minutes of the second half were probably the best 10 minutes we played of the season,” Jessee said. “I just felt regardless of the score … When I looked out on the floor, it looked like what I recognized from the past 20-plus years. It hasn’t looked like that enough, unfortunately. … Just the grittiness and the fight. It was palpable. It was the way we’ve collectively tried to play.”

And it took some searching to get there.

Not getting production from some of his regulars and still playing without guard Carter Duwa (Achilles issues), Jessee went to the deepest end of his bench on Wednesday. Tyler Knuth played a season-high 23 minutes, scoring 10 points and grabbing four rebounds. Freshman Colton Gillingham, who hadn’t even been on the varsity roster or dressed for a game, played almost nine minutes and added a 3-pointer.