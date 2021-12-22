First-half struggles cost Vikings another setback

For the first 10 minutes or so of the second half Wednesday night, Augustana College men’s basketball coach Tom Jessee said he saw glimpses of the team he had hoped to see all year.
The problem was, the final stretch of the first half put the Vikings in too big of a hole to climb out of in an 82-65 non-conference loss to the hosting University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks at the Williams Center in Whitewater, wis.
In those final eight minutes of the opening half, the hot-shooting hosts put on an offensive clinic and blew open a competitive game. The Warhawks scored on their final 13 possessions of the half to take a 49-31 halftime lead.
“At the end of the first half, we had defensive breakdowns over and over and over again,” said Jessee after his club dropped to 5-6.
The Warhawks (8-3) shot 69% from the field in the opening 20 minutes, hitting 20 of 29 field goal attempts, including 3 of 5 from the 3-point line.
“The bottom line is we weren’t ready to play in the first half and that falls to me,” Jessee said. “We were coming off a painful loss and we couldn’t bounce back like we should have, needed to, in that first half. We had a couple of good days of practice, but there was clearly lingering stuff going on.”
But after halftime, the Vikings cooled off the hosts and climbed back within 10 when Luke Johnson -- who had 11 points to match Nate Ortiz for team scoring honors -- hit a 3-pointer at the 17:14 mark to make it a 51-41 game. That, however, was as close as the Vikings got.
“The first 10 minutes of the second half were probably the best 10 minutes we played of the season,” Jessee said. “I just felt regardless of the score … When I looked out on the floor, it looked like what I recognized from the past 20-plus years. It hasn’t looked like that enough, unfortunately. … Just the grittiness and the fight. It was palpable. It was the way we’ve collectively tried to play.”
And it took some searching to get there.
Not getting production from some of his regulars and still playing without guard Carter Duwa (Achilles issues), Jessee went to the deepest end of his bench on Wednesday. Tyler Knuth played a season-high 23 minutes, scoring 10 points and grabbing four rebounds. Freshman Colton Gillingham, who hadn’t even been on the varsity roster or dressed for a game, played almost nine minutes and added a 3-pointer.
Jesse noted that Knuth had not been on the floor because of his lack of defense until recently in practice and added that Gillingham deserved a look for his practice efforts.
“I told our guys that I was so proud of the way they fought and competed in the second half,” Jessee said. “As disappointed as I was in the first half, I was as proud in the second half.”
UW-W, which snapped a four-game losing streak to the Vikings, finished the game shooting 59.6% from the field (31 of 52) and 60% from 3-point land (6 of 10). They also out-rebounded the Vikings 34-22.
Most of the Warhawks’ scoring came from four players, led by Derek Gray’s game-high 22. Carter Capstan added 16, Gage Malensek added 15 and Jack Brahm 14.
After a break for Christmas, Augie resumes practice on Sunday in preparation for next Thursday’s non-conference clash at Aurora.
“Break is coming at a great time,” Jessee said, “and we get to take a couple days off to reset.”