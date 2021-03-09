Five things to watch in the Big Ten basketball tournament

The Big Ten Conference will hold one of its most highly competitive, eagerly anticipated and least attended postseason basketball tournaments this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The action gets underway Wednesday and concludes with the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Five things to watch in the tournament:
Missing links?
Several Big Ten teams enter the tournament not knowing for sure if they will have some of their best players.
No. 1-seeded Michigan and No. 3 Iowa each lost a key player to a lower leg injury in their final regular-season games on Sunday. It’s not known yet whether the Wolverines’ Eli Brooks or the Hawkeyes’ Joe Wieskamp will be on the court this weekend.
Minnesota played the last few weeks of the season without center Liam Robbins (sprained ankle) and shooting guard Gabe Kalscheur (broken finger), but there is a chance one or both of them could return this week.
Indiana’s No. 2 scorer, Armaan Franklin, who missed time earlier in the season with a left ankle injury, has missed the past three games due to a problem with his right foot.
Reruns
Several rivals that saw a lot of one another late in the season could match up one more time before the weekend is over.
Most notably, if Michigan State can defeat Maryland in Thursday's first game, it will play in-state rival Michigan on Friday for the third time in eight days. The Spartans and Wolverines squared off in the last two games of the regular season.
Iowa and Wisconsin also will play one another for the third time in little more than three weeks if the Badgers can win their opening game on Thursday night, against the winner of Wednesday’s game between Penn State and Nebraska.
Penn State and Nebraska also matched up twice within the past month, playing on Feb. 14 and Feb. 23.
On the bubble?
The consensus is that seven Big Ten teams — Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Rutgers — already have locked up berths in the NCAA tournament.
Michigan State, although it is seeded ninth, probably also is in based on the fact that the Spartans defeated three top-10 teams in the final weeks of the regular season.
The only team that probably is on the NCAA bubble is Maryland, which could wrap up a bid by beating the Spartans on Thursday.
Big time big men
Luka Garza. Kofi Cockburn. Hunter Dickinson. Trevion Williams. Trayce Jackson-Davis. E.J. Liddell.
Has any conference any time anywhere included as many quality big men as the Big Ten does this season?
Six centers made first team All-Big Ten on teams selected by the coaches and media Tuesday, and several others received some sort of mention. Almost every game, especially in the latter stages of the tournament, is going to resemble a low-post clinic.
On the hot seat
Two head coaches could be fighting for more than just a good seed this week. They may be fighting for their jobs.
Indiana’s Archie Miller and Minnesota’s Richard Pitino might need to do something special this week to buy themselves another year on the job.
Indiana is 67-57 in four years under Miller, 33-44 in the Big Ten, and has not made the NCAA tournament in that time. Hoosiers fans used to look forward to winning NCAA tournaments, not just getting into them. One thing that might save Miller is a potentially prohibitive $10 million buyout clause.
Pitino, 54-96 in Big Ten play in seven seasons with bottom-four tournament seeds in three of the past four years, doesn’t have that sort of protection. His buyout reportedly is only $1.75 million.