Five things to watch in the Big Ten basketball tournament

The Big Ten Conference will hold one of its most highly competitive, eagerly anticipated and least attended postseason basketball tournaments this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The action gets underway Wednesday and concludes with the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Five things to watch in the tournament:

Missing links?

Several Big Ten teams enter the tournament not knowing for sure if they will have some of their best players.

No. 1-seeded Michigan and No. 3 Iowa each lost a key player to a lower leg injury in their final regular-season games on Sunday. It’s not known yet whether the Wolverines’ Eli Brooks or the Hawkeyes’ Joe Wieskamp will be on the court this weekend.

Minnesota played the last few weeks of the season without center Liam Robbins (sprained ankle) and shooting guard Gabe Kalscheur (broken finger), but there is a chance one or both of them could return this week.

Indiana’s No. 2 scorer, Armaan Franklin, who missed time earlier in the season with a left ankle injury, has missed the past three games due to a problem with his right foot.

Reruns