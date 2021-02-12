Fredrick is back and hoping to stay in lineup

No one connected with the Iowa basketball team has specified exactly what type of injury has been plaguing CJ Fredrick for the past month or so.
And it doesn’t sound as though we’re going to get any details any time soon.
“I have a lower leg injury,’’ Fredrick said following a 79-66 victory over Rutgers on Wednesday. “That’s about as detailed as I can give you.’’
The ailment has had Fredrick in and out of the lineup for the past several weeks, but the 6-foot-3 sophomore said he feels as though he has turned a corner and he plans to play Saturday when the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes take on Michigan State at 1:37 p.m. in East Lansing, Mich.
Fredrick’s importance to the team is easy to see in the team’s record. The Hawkeyes are 0-3 in the games he has missed and lost another game in which he was unable to play in the second half.
When he starts and plays in both halves, the Hawkeyes are 14-2.
He is the team’s best perimeter defender and best 3-point shooter from a percentage standpoint — he is shooting 49.1% from 3-point range — and just having him back on the floor seemed to energize Iowa as it pulled out of its recent skid against Rutgers.
Fredrick played only 17 minutes and did not score, but he had three timely assists in the second half, all on baskets by Luka Garza, when the Scarlet Knights were threatening to get back in the game.
“Just having him out there was good,’’ junior Joe Wieskamp said. “I know he’s going to get his rhythm going offensively.’’
Fredrick admitted his shooting was a little off simply because he had not practiced much lately.
“I think the more I practice, the more reps I get, that will come back,’’ he said.
Fredrick said the injury is something he has been battling for about five weeks.
“It started against Maryland (on Jan. 7) and progressively got a lot worse and got to the point where I had to shut it down,’’ he said. “I mean this sincerely, though: I feel like I’m getting a lot better.’’
He played only 18 minutes in that Maryland game, then started against Minnesota and Northwestern, but was unable to play in the second half of a Jan. 21 loss to Indiana.
He sat out the next game against Illinois and tried to go against Michigan State on Feb. 2 but played only 11½ minutes. He then sat out losses to Ohio State and Indiana.
“I really shut it down for a week, maybe a week-and-a-half,’’ he said. “I wasn’t doing much at all in practice.’’
He said he started to feel much better last week and perhaps could have played in the rematch at Indiana last Sunday but because he had not practiced, the decision was made to wait one more game.
Fredrick went through a full practice on Monday and did a few things Tuesday before starting against Rutgers.
“We’ll probably manage him that way the rest of the year and hopefully he’ll be able to play in the games, but he might not,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “If he can’t, he can’t and it’s next man up and we’ll get him right for the next one after that. That’s how it’s pretty much going to be.’’
McCaffery said he has told Fredrick that he will support him no matter what happens and to not to feel pressured to play when he isn’t 100%.
“I know he’s a tough kid,’’ McCaffery said. “I love him. He knows we need him. He knows how critical he is. But if he’s out there limping, it doesn’t do anybody any good. So I wanted to make sure he didn’t feel pressure to come back to help our team, especially when we had a couple of losses …
“You have to come back when you’re ready to come back and he’s got my full support in that process.’’
The Hawkeyes (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten) could really use him against a Michigan State team that gets much of its scoring punch from wing players Aaron Henry and Joshua Langford.
The Spartans (10-7, 4-7 Big Ten) and coach Tom Izzo have shuffled their lineup recently and have put together a two-game winning streak since the Feb. 2 loss at Iowa.
“They’ve got a lot of guys playing well in different roles and Tom is going to play 12 guys,’’ McCaffery said. “Who starts is really kind of irrelevant to me. He’s going to play all his guys.’’