Fredrick is back and hoping to stay in lineup

No one connected with the Iowa basketball team has specified exactly what type of injury has been plaguing CJ Fredrick for the past month or so.

And it doesn’t sound as though we’re going to get any details any time soon.

“I have a lower leg injury,’’ Fredrick said following a 79-66 victory over Rutgers on Wednesday. “That’s about as detailed as I can give you.’’

The ailment has had Fredrick in and out of the lineup for the past several weeks, but the 6-foot-3 sophomore said he feels as though he has turned a corner and he plans to play Saturday when the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes take on Michigan State at 1:37 p.m. in East Lansing, Mich.

Fredrick’s importance to the team is easy to see in the team’s record. The Hawkeyes are 0-3 in the games he has missed and lost another game in which he was unable to play in the second half.

When he starts and plays in both halves, the Hawkeyes are 14-2.

He is the team’s best perimeter defender and best 3-point shooter from a percentage standpoint — he is shooting 49.1% from 3-point range — and just having him back on the floor seemed to energize Iowa as it pulled out of its recent skid against Rutgers.

