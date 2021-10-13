Freshman Hunter poised to step in as next great ISU poiint guard

“He’s a great player who really understands the game. I just try to help him out from the perspective of a big. The big and the point guard have to have a great relationship, so I just try to help him out like if a defender goes under a screen, I’m going to rescreen and get you going down hill. Building that trust with him has been really good.”

Otzelberger knows there will be growing pains with a true freshman point guard, especially one with an aggressive disposition. He’ll have turnovers that Morris or Haliburton wouldn’t make but he’ll be able to do things those two couldn’t, too.

“Offensively is he’s a really aggressive, attacking player,” Otzelberger said. “Monte Morris and Tyrese Haliburton have been elite point guards here and they see the game in a pass-first manner. Tyrese is an aggressive, get in the paint, I’m coming at you player who will take a few more chances. He has that explosiveness and quickness to where he’s great in the open floor, he can attack in pick and roll and he’s always coming at you. He has a relentless ability, offensively and he shoots the ball well enough where you have to respect him from the outside.

“Defensively, his strengths are that he's an elite guy pressuring the ball. He gets into his man and dictates and forces the tempo. He has a lot of strengths and we’ll continue to develop those with him. We’re going to trust him from the jump. He’ll learn on the job and he’ll be better for it as we move forward.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0