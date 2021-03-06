Garza and Bohannon: Different people with a common quest

Garza, as always, is humble when asked about what his legacy will be at Iowa.

"I just want to be remembered as a guy who loved the game of basketball, played as hard as he could, worked as hard as he could, was a great teammate and tried to be a little bit of a leader …," he said.

"I play every game like it’s my last. That’s the thing I want people to think about when they talk about me."

Not done yet

If there is a common thread between Garza and Bohannon, it’s their grit and their ability to overcome adversity and injuries.

Garza not only had that huge cyst removed in his sophomore season but he frequently has taken a beating on the court.

During a game early last season against Texas Tech, he sustained a large cut on his lip that required four stitches. He had it sewn up without anesthetic in the locker room so he could go back out and help lead the Hawkeyes to victory.

He figures the physical ailments he has endured are nothing compared to Bohannon’s ordeal.