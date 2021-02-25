Garza and Hawkeyes crumble in second half

The last time Luka Garza played in Crisler Arena, he made history.
On Thursday, he didn’t make much of anything.
No. 3-ranked Michigan made life very difficult for Iowa’s big man and the Wolverines broke loose offensively in the second half to roll to a convincing 79-57 victory over the No. 9 Hawkeyes in what was expected to be a hard-fought top-10 tussle at Crisler Arena.
Garza still managed to score 16 points, a total he has reached in all but one game this season, but he made just 6 of 19 shots from the field. His teammates also struggled to make shots in the second half and as the misses mounted, the Iowa defense deteriorated along with it, turning what had been a close game into a rout.
"I was missing shots I normally make all the time," said Garza, who scored 44 points, the most by any visiting player ever, in a 103-91 loss at Crisler last season.
His luck changed radically Thursday.
"They were layups and I think some other guys were missing shots they usually make and I think we just let that affect our defense and then we just couldn’t keep up," Garza said. "I know I’ve got to be better for my team. I feel like I got the shots I wanted."
The Hawkeyes (17-7, 11-6 Big Ten), trailed by only three (32-29) at halftime and when Garza converted a three-point play just 2 ½ minutes into the second half they took a 37-36 lead.
Michigan freshman phenom Hunter Dickinson committed his third foul on the play and it looked to be a chance for Iowa to get control of the game.
Instead, everything went the other way.
With sophomore forward Franz Wagner driving relentlessly to the hoop, the Wolverines went on a 14-2 scoring run to take a 50-39 lead. Another 9-0 run shortly thereafter opened the margin even wider.
Michigan (17-1, 12-1 Big Ten) ended up scoring 43 points in the final 17:30.
Wagner led the way with 21 points with Isaiah Livers adding 16 and Dickinson collecting 14 points and 8 rebounds. The Wolverines shot 54.3% from the field in the second half.
"I think our defense was really good in the first half and it was really good for the first four minutes of the second half and then we kind of fell apart," Garza said.
"We knew we had to battle defensively for 40 minutes if we wanted to win this game," he added, "and we only defended for 24."
The Hawkeyes also shot only 30% from the field in the second half and finished with their lowest point total of the season. The previous low was 65.
Asked about the dysfunction of his team’s offense in the second half, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery snapped "It wasn’t dysfunction."
Jordan Bohannon, who scored 13 points but failed to register a single assist for the first time all season, said he didn’t think the offense was quite as bad as it looked either.
"I honestly thought we got some decent looks," Bohannon said. "The first half we had a couple of possessions where we didn’t get a great shot but for the most part I thought we were executing pretty well when we were running our sets. We were getting the ball to Luka in the second half and pushing it in transition. … I thought we were getting pretty decent shots. They just weren’t falling."
In addition to the season low in points, one of the nation’s leading assist teams registered only four in that statistical category.
Adding the Hawkeyes’ problems was the fact that they lost two key players to injuries in the contest.
Jack Nunge, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL in his right knee, hobbled off the court with a right leg injury in the middle of the first half and watched the second half on crutches. Connor McCaffery turned an ankle four minutes into the second half and did not return.
"We’re going to do an MRI on Jack on (Friday) so we’ll know more then," Fran McCaffery said. "With regard to Connor, it really was bad at first and he went in and did some stuff. He said he could have played. I don’t think so. Our hope is to get him ready for Sunday."
That would be another big battle, against No. 4-ranked Ohio State on the road in Columbus.
McCaffery admitted it won’t be easy if the Hawkeyes don’t have Nunge, who is Garza’s backup and who frequently plays alongside him as a power forward.
"He’s an incredibly valuable member of our team in so many different ways," McCaffery said. "It’s his versatility, especially if you’re playing a team that’s really big like Michigan. You need that other big guy in there. He’s a high level rebounder, he’s a shot blocker, he’s also a scorer. He gives you another offensive weapon."