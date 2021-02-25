Garza and Hawkeyes crumble in second half

Jordan Bohannon, who scored 13 points but failed to register a single assist for the first time all season, said he didn’t think the offense was quite as bad as it looked either.

"I honestly thought we got some decent looks," Bohannon said. "The first half we had a couple of possessions where we didn’t get a great shot but for the most part I thought we were executing pretty well when we were running our sets. We were getting the ball to Luka in the second half and pushing it in transition. … I thought we were getting pretty decent shots. They just weren’t falling."

In addition to the season low in points, one of the nation’s leading assist teams registered only four in that statistical category.

Adding the Hawkeyes’ problems was the fact that they lost two key players to injuries in the contest.

Jack Nunge, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL in his right knee, hobbled off the court with a right leg injury in the middle of the first half and watched the second half on crutches. Connor McCaffery turned an ankle four minutes into the second half and did not return.