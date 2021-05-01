Garza formally gets Naismith, shares Chris Street Award

Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp and reserve guard Joe Toussaint were the co-winners of the Kenny Arnold Hawkeye Spirit Award although neither of them was present to accept the honor. Wieskamp is in Las Vegas preparing for the NBA draft and Toussaint is at home in New York recovering from surgery to remove a bone spur in his ankle.

Other awards presented were: Most improved player, Patrick McCaffery; newcomer of the year, Keegan Murray; top playmaker, Bohannon and Connor McCaffery; and academic excellence, Michael Baer and Connor McCaffery.

Baer, as a departing senior, was called upon to speak at the basketball event and he reflected on his journey from being someone who started just one game at Bettendorf High School to team manager at Iowa to a walk-on who played for three seasons.

“I don’t know if there’s any other Division I basketball player who had the lack of high school pedigree that I had,’’ he said.

Baer became very emotional when addressing his brother Nicholas, who preceded him as a player at Iowa and who served as a graduate assistant with the Hawkeyes last season.

“You really forged a path for me here, you believed in me, you told me you believed in me,’’ Michael said.