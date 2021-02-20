Garza only 14 points from surpassing Marble record

“I’m a guy who loves the game of basketball so wherever I’m at I want to know the history of who played there and the history of the Big Ten,’’ Garza said. “So I knew who Roy Marble was in high school. I started to learn more about the best players in this program over time.’’

The two men were vastly different players with radically different styles.

Marble could hit an occasional outside shot but he was at his best in transition and in the mid-range area, slashing and scoring with an almost Michael Jordan-esque style, using his God-given athleticism to hang in the air for short jumpers or to throw down spectacular dunks.

Garza is a hulking 6-foot-11 center who has worked tirelessly to improve his game. He is more comfortable in the low post, using fantastic footwork to maneuver for points while also stepping outside to make 3-pointers. He drained four of them in a 30-point effort against Wisconsin on Thursday and is shooting 45.1% from behind the arc.

Garza said he didn’t have any inkling he could supplant Marble at the top of the list when he first came to Iowa.