Garza repeats as Big Ten player of the year, reaps other honors

Luka Garza’s parade of postseason awards has begun.
The Iowa center was named the Big Ten’s player of the year as well as The Sporting News national player of the year on Tuesday, winning both awards for the second consecutive season.
Garza won the Big Ten award on teams selected by both the media and coaches, becoming only the third player to do that in consecutive seasons. Jim Jackson of Ohio State did it in 1991 and 1992 and Mateen Cleaves of Michigan State did it in 1998 and 1999.
The last player to win The Sporting News award in back-to-back years was North Carolina’s Michael Jordan in 1983 and 1984.
Garza also was named the Associated Press Big Ten Player of the Year and was a unanimous pick on Sports Illustrated's All-American team Tuesday.
The 6-foot-11 senior currently leads the nation in total points (642) and player efficiency rating (36.17) and is averaging 23.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
Garza recently surpassed Roy Marble as Iowa’s career scoring leader and has been held to fewer than 14 points in only one Big Ten game over the past two seasons. He is the only player in Big Ten history with 2,000 points, 850 rebounds, 125 blocked shots, and 100 3-point field goals.
Garza, Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu and Illini center Kofi Cockburn were named first-team All-Big Ten on both the media and coaches teams but those teams differed on the other two first-team slots.
The coaches selected Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Purdue’s Trevion Williams while the media opted for Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson.
Garza and Dosunmu, who also made the first team of The Sporting News and Sports Illustrated All-American teams, were the only unanimous choices.
Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp was named to the second team on both teams with senior guard Jordan Bohannon being an honorable mention selection on both. Sophomore CJ Fredrick also was an honorable mention pick by the media.
The Hawkeyes’ Keegan Murray was named to the five-player all-freshman team along with Illinois’ Andre Curbelo, who also was honored by the coaches as the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year. Dickinson was the Freshman of the Year.
Both the media and coaches selected Michigan’s Juwan Howard as the coach of the year after he guided the Wolverines to a 14-3 league record and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.
Maryland’s Darryl Morsell was named the Defensive Player of the Year by the coaches and headed the all-defensive team, which also included Illinois’ Trent Frazier.
Frazier and Fredrick were among the 14 players — one from each team — to receive sportsmanship awards.
Coaches All-Big Ten team
First team — Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois; Luka Garza, Iowa; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State; Trevion Williams, Purdue
Second team — Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Joe Wieskamp, Iowa; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Isaiah Livers, Michigan; Franz Wagner, Michigan
Third team — Marcus Carr, Minnesota; Aaron Henry, Michigan State; Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
Honorable mention — Trent Frazier, Illinois; Jordan Bohannon, Iowa; Eric Ayala, Maryland; Aaron Wiggins, Maryland; Geo Baker, Rutgers
All-freshman team — Andre Curbelo, Illinois; Keegan Murray, Iowa; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Zach Edey, Purdue; Jaden Ivey, Purdue
All-defensive team — Trent Frazier, Illinois; Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Aaron Henry, Michigan State; Jamari Wheeler, Penn State; Myles Johnson, Rutgers
Sportsmanship Awards — Trent Frazier, Illinois; Aljami Durham, Indiana; CJ Fredrick, Iowa; Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Joshua Langford, Michigan State; Gabe Kalscheur, Minnesota; Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Kyle Young, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Carter Higginbottom, Wisconsin.
Individual awards
Player of the Year: Luka Garza, Iowa
Defensive player of the Year: Darryl Morsell, Maryland
Freshman of the Year: Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Sixth Man of the Year: Andre Curbelo, Illinois
Coach of the Year: Juwan Howard, Michigan
Media All-Big Ten team
First team — Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Luka Garza, Iowa; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Second team — Joe Wieskamp, Iowa; Isaiah Livers, Michigan; Marcus Carr, Minnesota; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State; Trevion Williams, Purdue
Third team — Franz Wagner, Michigan; Aaron Henry, Michigan State; Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
Honorable mention — Trent Frazier, Illinois; Jordan Bohannon, Iowa; CJ Fredrick, Iowa; Eric Ayala, Maryland; Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Aaron Wiggins, Maryland; Teddy Allen, Nebraska; John Harrar, Penn State; Myreon Jones, Penn State; Myles Johnson, Rutgers; Jacob Young, Rutgers
Individual awards
Player of the Year: Luka Garza, Iowa
Freshman of the Year: Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Coach of the Year: Juwan Howard, Michigan