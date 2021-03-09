Garza repeats as Big Ten player of the year, reaps other honors

Luka Garza’s parade of postseason awards has begun.

The Iowa center was named the Big Ten’s player of the year as well as The Sporting News national player of the year on Tuesday, winning both awards for the second consecutive season.

Garza won the Big Ten award on teams selected by both the media and coaches, becoming only the third player to do that in consecutive seasons. Jim Jackson of Ohio State did it in 1991 and 1992 and Mateen Cleaves of Michigan State did it in 1998 and 1999.

The last player to win The Sporting News award in back-to-back years was North Carolina’s Michael Jordan in 1983 and 1984.

Garza also was named the Associated Press Big Ten Player of the Year and was a unanimous pick on Sports Illustrated's All-American team Tuesday.

The 6-foot-11 senior currently leads the nation in total points (642) and player efficiency rating (36.17) and is averaging 23.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Garza recently surpassed Roy Marble as Iowa’s career scoring leader and has been held to fewer than 14 points in only one Big Ten game over the past two seasons. He is the only player in Big Ten history with 2,000 points, 850 rebounds, 125 blocked shots, and 100 3-point field goals.