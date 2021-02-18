Garza returns to form as Hawkeyes whip Wisconsin

"Our whole mindset in that one timeout was ‘OK, that was their run, now it’s time for ours,’" Garza said.

"We knew they had a run in them. They got hot from 3, but we came together and got a run of our own."

The Badgers kept charging. Davison drilled 3s the next two times down the court but both times Wieskamp answered with one of his own. Garza’s fourth 3 of the game followed by a short hook in the lane off a pass from Fredrick pushed the margin back to 68-54 with about four minutes to go.

"We executed on offense there and got a couple of stops," McCaffery said. "We just showed a lot of toughness there."

The Hawkeyes benefited greatly from the return of Fredrick, who has been in and out of the lineup for the past month but was able to play 31 quality minutes. He contributed five points, four assists and solid defensive work, and made a crucial 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half.

It was his first 3 since Jan. 17.

"To watch him get 31 minutes and be as productive as he was says a lot not only for our team but where we’re headed and what he means to this team," McCaffery said.